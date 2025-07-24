Who Are The 2025 Ryder Cup Captains And Vice Captains?

The 45th Ryder Cup will take place at Bethpage Black between September 26th and 28th, where hosts the US will be determined to avenge a 16.5-11.5 defeat to the Europeans two years ago in Italy.

Back then, it was Luke Donald who masterminded Team Europe’s emphatic victory at Marco Simone, with US captain Zach Johnson his beaten counterpart.

The call to reappoint Donald as captain began almost immediately after the win and so it was no surprise when he was given the nod. Equally unsurprising was the decision from the US camp to bring a new face into the equation, with Keegan Bradley the choice as captain.

Here are the details on the credentials each bring to the role as well as the key figures who will be assisting them.

Team USA Ryder Cup Captain – Keegan Bradley

Keegan Bradley was appointed captain in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Johnson’s stint as US captain led to controversy before the match even began when he opted not to select Keegan Bradley as one of his wildcards, instead going for experience with the likes of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth getting the nod, even if their form at the time didn’t necessarily warrant it.

That led to Tiger Woods' former coach Hank Haney describing it as a “boys’ club,” while Bradley admitted he was “super bummed out” not to make his third appearance.

After the US challenge crashed and burned in Italy, it was inevitable Johnson would make way.

The PGA of America initially courted Woods as his successor, but it turned to Bradley in June 2024 after the 15-time Major winner ruled himself out of contention.

All the signs so far are that it is an astute appointment, with Bradley bonding well with his teammates at last year’s Presidents Cup.

He has also built relationships ahead of time with probable members of his team. That includes leaving an inspirational note in Bryson DeChambeau’s locker at The Open.

The biggest question mark over Bradley’s appointment is whether his form will demand that he takes on a player-captain role.

One barrier to that has reportedly been lifted with a rule change that would allow him to appoint one of his vice-captains as a de facto captain in the matches where he competes.

Team USA Ryder Cup Vice-Captains

Webb Simpson

Webb Simpson was Bradley's first appointment as vice-captain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Webb Simpson has played in the Ryder Cup three times, but this will be his maiden outing as a vice-captain.

Despite taking on the role for the first time, Bradley was confident enough in the 2012 US Open champion to make him the first man he appointed to the post.

After that was announced in July 2024, he said: “Webb is someone who I have long admired and respected as a competitor and friend.

“He possesses a wealth of team golf experience and knows what it takes to win."

Brandt Snedeker

Brandt Snedeker went 3-0-0 at the 2016 Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Less than a month after the announcement of Simpson to a vice-captaincy position, Snedeker was appointed as Bradley’s second vice-captain.

Like Simpson, he is taking on the challenge for the first time, but he has solid Ryder Cup experience, having played in two editions, including 2016, when he went 3-0-0 as the US won at Hazeltine.

For Snedeker, it will also offer valuable experience ahead of his role as US Presidents Cup captain for the 2026 match at Medinah.

Kevin Kisner

Kevin Kisner was a captain’s assistant to Jim Furyk at the Presidents Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Simpson and Snedeker have Ryder Cup experience as players, for Kisner, the 2025 edition will be his first involvement in the match.

Nevertheless, he is no stranger to team golf, having played in two editions of the Presidents Cup and having been a captain’s assistant in the 2024 edition at Royal Montreal.

Of his appointment, Bradley said: “His extensive match-play success and strong relationships make him a perfect fit.”

Jim Furyk

Jim Furyk has been vice-captain at the Ryder Cup on three occasions (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bradley had first-hand experience of Furyk’s leadership expertise as a player at the 2024 Presidents Cup, where he captained the US team to an 18.5-11.5 win.

That’s far from the extent of Furyk’s experience. He also captained the 2018 US Ryder Cup team, albeit one that was defeated at Le Golf National in Paris, while it will be his fourth stint as a vice-captain.

Furyk also represented the US as a player in nine consecutive editions of the match between 1997 and 2014.

Gary Woodland

Gary Woodland represented the US in the 2019 Presidents Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Woodland is Bradley’s fifth and final vice captain, having been appointed in July.

At the time, Bradley said: “I have an incredible amount of respect and admiration for Gary and all he has accomplished in this game.

“As a Major champion and someone who is still competing at a high level, he is well aware of the demands of performing on golf’s biggest stages.”

For the 2019 US Open champion, it will be his first involvement in a Ryder Cup, although he did play in that year’s Presidents Cup, where he won 1.5 points.

Team Europe Ryder Cup Captain - Luke Donald

Luke Donald will lead the team for the second time (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luke Donald received plenty of praise for his handling of the occasion two years ago, with his calm demeanor rubbing off on the Europeans, as the team remained in control throughout.

Team Europe raced into a 4-0 lead in the Friday morning foursomes and never looked back. In the end, Tommy Fleetwood’s winning putt in the Sunday singles sealed it, but by that point, the result had long seemed like a foregone conclusion.

Not only that, the team appeared wholly united throughout, whereas in contrast, the Americans were beset by controversy, particularly over a report that suggested Patrick Cantlay had led a split in a ‘fractured’ US team - a claim later denied.

Donald’s ability to galvanize his team spoke volumes, particularly as he wasn’t even the first choice for the role. That had been 2016 Open champion Henrik Stenson, but he was stripped of the honor when he joined LIV Golf

Given all that, it came as a surprise to no one when, that November, it was confirmed he would stay on as captain for the 2025 match.

Team Europe Ryder Cup Vice-Captains

Edoardo Molinari

Edoardo Molinari brings a data-driven approach to the role (Image credit: Getty Images)

Molinari was a vice-captain in 2023, and he was the first to be appointed to the role by Donald for the Bethpage Black showdown.

The Italian brings a stats-driven approach to the role, and even has his own database, StatisticGolf, to call on.

Donald can be sure no stone will be left unturned with Molinari on board, including the ideal pairings to take on the Bethpage Black challenge in the foursomes and four ball matches.

Thomas Bjorn

Thomas Bjorn captained the team to victory seven years ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2023, the Dane racked up his fifth edition of the Ryder Cup as a vice-captain.

Add in the fact that he has played in the match three times and captained the team to victory in 2018 and Donald could barely ask for more experience as he takes on the altogether different challenge of a US-based contest.

Donald said in a statement: "He means a lot to me. He's passed on his knowledge and I've had a great relationship with him over the last few years.”

Jose Maria Olazabal

Jose Maria Olazabal is a Ryder Cup legend (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Spaniard’s Ryder Cup legacy is set in stone thanks to his legendary partnership with Seve Ballesteros.

Meanwhile, his know-how as a captain will also prove invaluable to Donald having led the Europeans the last time the team won on US soil, the famous Miracle of Medinah in 2012.

Olazabal was also a vice captain in 2023 and will take on the role for the fifth time at Bethpage Black.

“He bleeds blue and gold like nobody else,” said Donald on his appointment. “His passion for the Ryder Cup is second to none. He is just an inspiration to so many players, which made such a difference in Rome.”

Francesco Molinari

Francesco Molinari links up with the team after helping the Europeans win in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luke Donald’s fourth vice-captain is Francesco Molinari, another who was alongside him at Marco Simone and, like the other three, he brings vast Ryder Cup experience.

In 2018, he became the first European to win all five of his Ryder Cup matches, while he has been on three winning teams overall.

Donald said of Molinari: “He brings a very calm head. He is someone who listens a lot and has good ideas. He speaks up when he feels like he needs to.”