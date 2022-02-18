Saudi Golf League - Everything We Know So Far

The breakaway Saudi Golf League has been the dominant talking point in the golfing world in 2022, and it doesn't appear to be going away, with reports being released daily about players receiving huge money offers and signing non-disclosure agreements.

At The Players Championship – the PGA Tour's flagship event – the SGL is reportedly set to make an announcement about the league. Below, we take a look at what we currently know about the SGL...

A very prominent Tour agent tells me the Saudi plan has always been to announce once they have signed 20 players…and they just got to 20. A formal kick-off is now expected the week of the Players, the PGA Tour’s flagship event. I respect the bitchiness.February 17, 2022 See more

WHAT IS THE SAUDI GOLF LEAGUE?

Whispers of breakaway leagues are nothing new in golf. Greg Norman, who is the CEO of LIV Golf Investments – the Saudi-backed company that is alleged to be driving the new circuit – put forward his own plans for a World Golf Tour in 1994, a lucrative, eight-field event that would showcase the game's best players as independent contractors, unfettered from the PGA Tour.

Norman's path to 'growing the game' never did come to fruition, but you sense there has always been a determination to challenge golf's status quo. And so here we are, 28 years later with the game on the precipice of civil war and with Norman allegedly pioneering the attack.

Rumours of the current Saudi breakaway started to surface towards the end of 2019. The Saudi International was also established the same year as a European Tour event. It was the first time the Tour had visited the Kingdom.

Now the topic of the breakaway Saudi Golf League is as prominent as ever, with a number of the game's leading players reportedly being offered eye-watering amounts of money to join.

According to reports, backers of the league have targeted the game's biggest names, with Phil Mickelson stating that: “Pretty much every player in the top 100 has been contacted at some point.” Currently, no player has officially announced their participation in the league.

Kramer Hickok, speaking on the Stripe Show podcast, said the league could have between 12-14 tournaments that feature just 40 players and no cut. Hickok believed that 17 golfers had already "jumped over" to the breakaway league.

And in a recent tweet from highly respected golf writer Alan Shipnuck, it is alleged that "an announcement is now expected the week of the Players Championship [in March], the PGA Tour’s flagship event."

WHO IS BACKING IT?

The league is reportedly supported by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, with PIF recently backing the newly formed LIV Golf Investments. LGI named Norman as its CEO, followed by a number of former executives from the PGA Tour. Polly Handford, former Senior FA Executive and one of sport's top lawyers, has also been recruited.

In February 2022, LIV Golf announced a $300million, 10-year investment in the Asian Tour at the Saudi International, which is now an Asian Tour event sponsored by PIF. Although the ten-event international series has yet to provide a full schedule, it will host events in Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

Phil Mickelson chats to Greg Norman, CEO of Liv Golf Investments, during a practice round prior to the PIF Saudi International. (Image credit: Getty Images)

HOW MUCH MONEY IS REPORTEDLY ON THE TABLE?

A lot! According to the Daily Mail the Saudis are luring golf's leading stars by offering shares of a gigantic £1.5billion pot, with five 'future Ryder Cup captains' allegedly sitting on £20million signing-on proposals.

That's a lot of money, right? Well not if you're Bryson DeChambeau, who, according to sources, has been offered a whopping $240million to become the poster boy of the Saudi-backed Super Golf League. Renowned instructor, Jim McClean, has said that a source has told him DeChambeau is set to join the new league.

As well as DeChambeau, a report in The Daily Telegraph stated that Ian Poulter, who has amassed over £50million in career earnings – as well as representing Europe in the Ryder Cup on seven occasions – has been offered up to $30million to join the breakaway league.

WHICH PLAYERS WON'T BE PARTICIPATING?

Despite the alleged money on offer, many players have stated that they will be sticking with the PGA Tour. Tiger Woods said: “I’ve decided for myself that I’m supporting the PGA Tour. That’s where my legacy is. I’ve been fortunate enough to have won 82 events on this Tour and 15 Major championships and been a part of the World Golf Championships, the start of them and the end of them. So I have an allegiance to the PGA Tour”.

Four-time Major champion, Rory McIlroy, also agrees, with the Northern Irishman stating that the league is "nothing more than a money grab". His European counterpart, Jon Rahm, said: "I don't do this for the money. They throw numbers at you and that's supposed to impress people. I'm in this game for the love of golf and the love of the game and to become a champion."

Collin Morikawa and Brooks Koepka have confirmed their futures lie with the PGA Tour, while Patrick Cantlay added that the chance to pick up a huge appearance fee for playing in the Saudi International was "very tempting" but he ultimately "wasn't swayed".

Both McIlroy and Morikawa have stated their allegiance to the PGA Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

WHICH PLAYERS HAVE BEEN LINKED TO THE SGL?

Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Jason Kokrak have previously complimented the concept of the league, whilst Lee Westwood has admitted to signing a non-disclosure agreement.

Other professionals who have been linked include Adam Scott, with the Australian revealing "the schedule is very appealing"

The likes of Poulter, Westwood and Henrik Stenson are also set to suffer a Ryder Cup dilemma. If the Europeans were to choose the Saudi riches, then they may lose the chance to ever captain the European Ryder Cup team.

Although it is unclear as to which individuals are going to join, the most obvious player that seems to have made his mind up is Kokrak, with the American saying "He wants to make a bunch of money so he can retire at 44". At the Genesis Invitational, it was noticed Kokrak had a Golf Saudi logo on his bag.

Just spoke with Jason Kokrak, who said he has been in talks with the Saudi league. Essentially said he wants to make a bunch of money so he can retire at 44 (very specific age) and watch his kids grow up. Honest if nothing else.In related news, Kokrak has GOLF SAUDI on his bag.February 17, 2022 See more

WHAT HAS BEEN THE RESPONSE FROM THE DP WORLD & PGA TOURS?

The threat of a breakaway league has obviously put the DP World and PGA Tour on guard, with Jay Monahan, the current PGA Tour Commissioner, issuing a warning that any player who sided with a rival league would face suspension and possibly a lifetime ban.

Last year, the DP World Tour and PGA Tour announced an alliance, with the key focus on 'enhancing and connecting the ecosystem of men’s professional golf through a number of areas, including global scheduling, prize funds and playing opportunities for the respective memberships'.

It was also revealed that three events will be co-sanctioned, meaning they will count towards both the FedEx Cup and Race to Dubai. These are: the Barbasol Championship, the Barracuda Championship and the Genesis Scottish Open.

Fifty DP World Tour members will have access to the Barbasol and Barracuda Championships for the first time, while the Irish Open was also given a major boost, with its prize purse set to nearly double to $6million for its 2022 staging.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN NEXT?

So, what's next? Well, in a tweet by Shipnuck, it is believed that: "A very prominent Tour agent tells me the Saudi plan has always been to announce once they have signed 20 players…and they just got to 20. A formal kick-off is now expected the week of The Players, the PGA Tour’s flagship event."

Due to the very real threat of the SGL, the DP and PGA Tours have threatened to impose bans on those who join the breakaway League. However, it won't seem to affect players when it comes to the biggest events of the year.

When asked on Twitter: "What will the Major Championships do?" Shipnuck simply responded: "Absolutely nothing," going on to tweet: "The Saudi Golf League will fly under the flag of the Asian Tour, which is reputable and, more to the point, gives out World Ranking points. The SGL will be an easy way to play your way into the Top 50…and thus get invited to every major."