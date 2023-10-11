'Professional Golf Is Now Without A True Ranking System' - LIV Golf Reacts To OWGR Snub

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

LIV Golf says the sport is “now without a true or global scoring and ranking system” after the Official World Golf Ranking board decided to reject its latest request to be recognised as an eligible tour.

The OWGR pointed to LIV’s lack of cuts, 48-man fields which didn’t alter throughout the year, and shorter tournaments as some of the key reasons it arrived at the decision - also pointing out that the format’s “mostly-closed fashion” did not lend itself to being equitable with other established tours.

A couple of other issues the OWGR found when considering LIV’s application involved the limited relegation for underperforming players and its emphasis on team competition alongside the individual format.

LIV Golf has been working to secure OWGR status ever since its inception in 2022 and has explored several different strategies in order to do so - including a strategic alliance with the MENA Tour.

But after its most recent rejection, LIV complained that its members are being unfairly penalised while Major fields are not as strong as they could be without some of its ostracised players.

In a statement, LIV Golf said: “OWGR’s sole objective is to rank the best players across the globe. Today’s communication makes clear that it can no longer deliver on that objective.

“Players have historically remained subject to a single world ranking to qualify for Major Championships, the biggest events, and for corporate sponsor contract value. A ranking which fails to fairly represent all participants, irrespective of where in the world they play golf, robs fans, players and all of golf’s stakeholders of the objective basis underpinning any accurate recognition of the world’s best player performances. It also robs some traditional tournaments of the best fields possible.

pic.twitter.com/n9pY8vKQdHOctober 10, 2023 See more

“Professional golf is now without a true or global scoring and ranking system. There is no benefit for fans or players from the lack of trust or clarity as long as the best player performances are not recognized.”

LIV went on to state it would “continue to strive to level-set the market so fans, broadcasters, and sponsors have the assurance of an independent and objective ranking system and the pure enjoyment of watching the best golf in the world.”

Meanwhile, one of LIV Golf’s biggest names and the winner of the past two events at Greenbrier and Chicago - Bryson DeChambeau - suggested he was not surprised at the OWGR’s decision before sharing a proposal to ensure Major fields included the best golfers, no matter which tour they feature on.

Speaking to Flushing It Golf, the 2020 U.S Open winner said: “It’s unfortunate, but on par with how things have gone the past few years. To be frank, giving us spots [at Majors] based on how we finish during the season should be the answer. Top-12 would be a perfect way to restore what once was.”