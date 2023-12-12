Former Masters Champion Among 21 Players To ‘Demand’ Full Disclosure Of PGA Tour Negotiations

Lawyers representing a group of 21 players - including 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett - have written to the PGA Tour 'demanding' to know the full details of any proposal made by potential investors after they raised concerns about the direction the Tour is heading in.

With commissioner Jay Monahan having previously admitted the PGA Tour could not compete financially with the LIV Golf League, the American company had announced plans to welcome outside investment as they look to move forward with a potential 'merger' deal involving LIV.

The PGA Tour's framework agreement with the DP World Tour and LIV Golf over a merger is set to expire on December 31 as the sides work to agree a more concrete deal. That initial agreement gave the Saudi Arabian PIF right of first refusal on any new investment in the Tour's new for-profit body called PGA Tour Enterprises.

But with only the PGA Tour's Policy Board truly aware of how negotiations are progressing and how likely third-party investment is, several golfers - whose main goal is often simply to keep their card - have become frustrated at being kept in the dark over potential changes which could directly and significantly affect them.

Willett is the most recognizable name on the list which also contains Wesley Bryan, Dylan Frittelli, Lanto Griffin, James Hahn, Nate Lashley, Scott Piercy, and Chez Reavie.

The other players involved are Ryan Brehm, MJ Daffue, Tommy Gainey, Brent Grant, Scott Harrington, Andrew Landry, Brandon Matthews, William McGirt, Grayson Murray, Chris Stroud, Callum Tarren, DJ Trahan, and Richy Werenski.

In a letter obtained by No Laying Up’s Tron Carter who posted it to X (formerly Twitter), the players asked to “obtain information about the PGA Tour’s consideration of several proposals that will alter the structure of the PGA Tour and may have a profound impact on our clients’ lives and the lives and livelihoods of hundreds of other tour players.

“The Board has recently received multiple bids by prospective capital partners that will potentially transform how the PGA Tour operates, who controls it, and who owns it.

“All but a handful of PGA Tour players have been kept entirely in the dark about the prospective transaction, how it will impact them, and what conflicts of interests may impact the decision-makers."

The letter - which ultimately asks for greater communication to those who these decisions will affect - arrives days after the PGA Tour Policy Board agreed to advance negotiations with Strategic Sports Group as well as continuing PIF negotiations.

Willett and Co.'s letter continued: “We demand full disclosure of the details and analyses of any proposals by prospective capital partners, which should be shared properly with all tour players.

"We also demand a meeting with the independent directors on the Policy Board to understand the process that has been followed and will be followed going forward. Importantly, we seek assurances that all conflicts of interest will be disclosed and will not be permitted to colour the decision-making process.

“The PGA Tour players who have been kept in the dark about this process are the lifeblood of the tour. They deserve to know what is happening.”

