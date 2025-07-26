Nguyen Anh Minh Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Vietnamese Amateur
Vietnamese amateur Nguyen Anh Minh appears to have a glittering career ahead of him – here are 10 things to know about the player
Vietnamese amateur Nguyen Anh Minh has won a string of accolades and admirers in his journey in amateur golf so far. Here are 10 things to know about the prodigy.
Nguyen Anh Minh Facts
1. Nguyen Anh Minh was born on June 30th 2007, in Hanoi, Vietnam
2. His world ranking debut came in 2023, playing in the BRG Open Golf Championship Da Nang on the Asian Development Tour. He placed T8.
3. He won the 2023 Faldo Series Asia Grand Final. Afterwards, six-time Major winner Nick Faldo, who founded the developmental circuit, said: “Minh was immense out there. It has been very hot the last week and conditions were extremely tough. So to put on a consistent show like that was awe-inspiring.”
4. At the 2023 Asia‑Pacific Amateur Championship at Royal Melbourne, Minh placed T7 – the highest finish for a Vietnamese golfer in the event’s history.
5. Minh reached the quarter finals of the 2024 US Junior Amateur at Oakland Hills.
6. That September, he went 2-1-0 one of the International team in the Junior Presidents Cup team in Canada.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
7. A year after his US Junior Amateur quarter-final defeat to China’s Xihuan Chang, he reached the final against Hamilton Coleman at Trinity Forest in Dallas.
8. In doing so, he became the first Vietnamese finalist in any USGA event.
9. He will join the Oregon State golf program as a freshman for the 2025/26 season. Coach Jon Reehoorn confirmed he would become “the most decorated recruit in our program's history.”
10. His favorite golfers are Rory McIlroy and Jack Nicklaus.
Born
June 30th 2007 - Hanoi, Vietnam
College
Oregon State
Highest WAGR
52nd (as at July 26th 2025)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.