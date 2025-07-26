Nguyen Anh Minh Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Vietnamese Amateur

Vietnamese amateur Nguyen Anh Minh has won a string of accolades and admirers in his journey in amateur golf so far. Here are 10 things to know about the prodigy.

Nguyen Anh Minh Facts

1. Nguyen Anh Minh was born on June 30th 2007, in Hanoi, Vietnam

2. His world ranking debut came in 2023, playing in the BRG Open Golf Championship Da Nang on the Asian Development Tour. He placed T8.

3. He won the 2023 Faldo Series Asia Grand Final. Afterwards, six-time Major winner Nick Faldo, who founded the developmental circuit, said: “Minh was immense out there. It has been very hot the last week and conditions were extremely tough. So to put on a consistent show like that was awe-inspiring.”

4. At the 2023 Asia‑Pacific Amateur Championship at Royal Melbourne, Minh placed T7 – the highest finish for a Vietnamese golfer in the event’s history.

5. Minh reached the quarter finals of the 2024 US Junior Amateur at Oakland Hills.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

6. That September, he went 2-1-0 one of the International team in the Junior Presidents Cup team in Canada.

7. A year after his US Junior Amateur quarter-final defeat to China’s Xihuan Chang, he reached the final against Hamilton Coleman at Trinity Forest in Dallas.

8. In doing so, he became the first Vietnamese finalist in any USGA event.

9. He will join the Oregon State golf program as a freshman for the 2025/26 season. Coach Jon Reehoorn confirmed he would become “the most decorated recruit in our program's history.”

10. His favorite golfers are Rory McIlroy and Jack Nicklaus.