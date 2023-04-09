Masters Coverage Live From Augusta National: Tiger Woods Withdraws From The Masters Due To Injury, As Brooks Koepka Looks to Win His First Green Jacket

Refresh

'SO SAD TO SEE' - FANS REACT TO WOODS LIMPING It was a tough sight watching Tiger Woods limping on the golf course yesterday and many golf fans took to Twitter to express their upset at seeing one of the greatest players of all time limp as he battled the rain. Read all the reaction here: FANS REACT TO WOODS LIMPING (opens in new tab) Finding it quite sad watching Tiger Woods hobbling around at #TheMastersApril 8, 2023 See more Man. Tiger severely limping in 17 fairway, by far the worst we've seen in any events he's played since the accident. If he makes the turn I'd be stunned and I would not be surprised if he doesn't make it up the hill on 18.April 8, 2023 See more

LET'S CHECK IN ON THE LEADERBOARD Okay so after the news that Tiger Woods has withdrawn, let's just quickly recap on the current standings after play was suspended yesterday due to inclement weather. Brooks Koepka extended his lead at the top of the rankings, but Jon Rahm is still hot on his tail, followed by the only amateur left in the field, Sam Bennett. World No 1 Scottie Scheffler struggled with his putter yesterday but recovered to go three under. While English golfers, Justin Rose and Matt Fitzpatrick climbed up the leaderboard to go inside the top eight in the rankings. Here's the top order as it stands... Brooks Koepka -13 Jon Rahm -9 Sam Bennett -6 Patrick Cantlay -5 Matt Fitzpatrick -5 Collin Morikawa -5 Viktor Hovland -5 Justin Rose -4 Russell Henley -4 Phil Mickelson -4 Joaquin Niemann -4 Cameron Young -4 Jason Day -4 Scottie Scheffler -3 Other notable scores... Tiger Woods withdraws from The Masters finishing at +9 Dustin Johnson sits at +5 Fred Couples, the oldest player to make the cut at the Masters sits at +4.

WOODS WITHDRAWAL IS DUE TO INJURY Augusta National Golf Club has just confirmed that Tiger Woods' withdrawal is due to an injury. The 2019 Masters champion finished nine over par after carding after play was suspended yesterday. He had carded consecutive double bogeys on the 15th and 16th before rain stopped play. I'll have all the latest for you here as I get it. (Image credit: Augusta National Golf Club)

WOODS WAS SEEN LIMPING AROUND YESTERDAY ON THE COURSE While his reasons for withdrawing have not been confirmed, Woods has struggled with his injuries of late and was seen limping on the golf course yesterday as he battled in the torrential rain. 🚨🐅 A rough scene for 5x Masters Champion Tiger Woods. This after making his 23rd consecutive cut. #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/XmNyIyajnyApril 8, 2023 See more

SAD NEWS FOR TIGER WOODS Right now we're waiting to hear the exact reasons for Tiger Woods' withdrawal, but it was a very tough day out on the golf course yesterday for the 15-time major winner. He started his day early on Saturday, looking to complete his second round and make a late break to make the cut. Woods sat at around +2 for most of the morning, battling the driving rain and showed his class throughout hitting some stunning approach shots, but slipped to three over towards the end of his second round, carding bogeys on both the 17th and 18th holes. It was a tense moment for Woods, who was in jeopardy of not making the cut, but in extraordinary circumstances, the 2019 Masters champion would make history and make his 23rd consecutive cut at the tournament to join an exclusive duo of Gary Player and Fred Couples, who are the only two golfers to do the same. Woods would have a break before going out for his third round yesterday afternoon, after a morning battling the driving rain. It was clear throughout his second stint on Saturday that he was struggling with some pain, with Woods appearing to limp around the course. He would get his third round off to a bad start with a bogey on the tenth, before steadying with three pars on 11, 12 and 13. He'd then make another bogey on the 14th before carding back-to-back double bogeys on 15 and 16 to take his score to nine over. With his body struggling in the elements, it is comes as no surprise that Woods has withdrawn this morning, but it is a sad day with the former World No 1 battling gallantly throughout yesterday's torrid conditions. 🚨🐅 A rough scene for 5x Masters Champion Tiger Woods. This after making his 23rd consecutive cut. #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/XmNyIyajnyApril 8, 2023 See more

BREAKING NEWS: TIGER WOODS HAS WITHDRAWN Some sad breaking news now and Tiger Woods has withdrawn from The Masters. The five-time Masters champion was seen yesterday battling the elements on the course, but struggled during his round and looked to be in pain falling to nine under par after squeezing his way through to make the cut. Due to injury, @TigerWoods has officially withdrawn from the Masters Tournament after completing seven holes of his third round. #themastersApril 9, 2023 See more

AND THE DOORS ARE OPEN AT AUGUSTA NATIONAL! We're hearing reports that the patrons are starting to make their way into the tournament grounds - which is great news in terms of weather! With patrons on the course, it is looking promising that we will get play underway at 8:30 (EDT)/ 13:30 (BST). Here's a couple of shots though of how bad the weather was yesterday afternoon at Augusta National. (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

TODAY'S WEATHER FORECAST So after a torrid two days of rain, it looks like the weather might pick up a bit later today. Some rain is set to come in early this morning but it looks like we could have a bit of sun later on towards the evening. Fingers crossed the rain stays off and we get a full day's play in... (Image credit: BBC Weather)

HELLO AND WELCOME TO DAY 4 AT AUGUSTA NATIONAL Hello and welcome to our live coverage of day four at The Masters! I'm Ed Carruthers and I'll be here to take you through all of the build up to the resumption of play which is set to take place at 08:30 (EDT)/ 13:30 (BST)! It was a frustrating day at Augusta National yesterday, with the weather wreaking havoc on the golf course. After play was postponed on Friday thanks to inclement weather, our players battled to complete their second round on Saturday morning with Jon Rahm, Tiger Woods and Viktor Hovland all battling it out in the rain to advance the third round. That got underway later that afternoon, but we were treated to just a few hours of play, with some groups only just managing nine holes, before the elements became too much. Brooks Koepka still sits at the top of the leaderboard at -13, while Jon Rahm is hot on his heels at -9. Amateur Sam Bennett is still T3 after a stunning opening 36 holes. While Tiger Woods battled the torrential weather but slumped to nine over as play was halted. We're going to take a look at the weather forecast for Sunday, but first, here's a recap from Saturday at The Masters... Saturday was testing. It required grit and determination. But, the real test is tomorrow, when the final round begins and the final chapter of the 2023 Masters is written. #themasters pic.twitter.com/6jX5NzZ7luApril 9, 2023 See more

WILL THERE BE A HOLE IN ONE? Sunday is the day for a hole in one at Augusta... I have a hefty bet on that happening as well... so fingers crossed on a perfect shot later.

CURRENT STANDINGS -13 Koepka

-9 Rahm

-6 Bennett (a)

-5 Morikawa, Fitzpatrick, Hovland, Cantlay

-4 Rose, Henley, Mickelson, Niemann, Young, Day

-3 Scheffler, Fox, Woodland

Koepka does have a 4-shot lead, but within minutes that lead could be down to two. Depending on how him and Rahm finish up on the tricky 7th hole.

REMINDER ON TIMINGS FOR THE DAY Third round set to resume at 8am EDT/ 1pm BST

Round four set to begin at 12.30pm EDT / 5.30pm BST

Round four to be played in twoballs from two tees (1st/10th)

Leaders likely to start final round at approx 2pm EDT / 7pm It is going to be busy! TV coverage will again be a little funky, so keep up to date with all the action here.

WHO WILL WIN? (Image credit: oddschecker.com) According to oddschecker.com (opens in new tab) Brooks Koepka is the odds on favourtie, but Jon Rahm is shorter than 2/1 - so the bookies are clear that they do not think that this is over yet.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Lingering drizzle in the morning and breezy. Cloudy skies becoming partly cloudy by late the afternoon. Low: 44F High: 62F Winds: NE 14–18 G 25 mph. The wind could be a huge factor today - meaning scoring could be tough at times.