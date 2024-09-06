Lauren Coughlin What's In The Bag?

Lauren Coughlin has had herself the summer of a lifetime, firstly winning in Canada and then claiming a four-shot victory at the Scottish Open just three weeks later. The American secured her spot on the US Solheim Cup team with the two victories in quick succession and will want to help her team win back the cup from the European's. Let's take a closer look into the bag of the Minnesota native.

Lauren Coughlin holding the Women's Scottish Open Trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Driver

What driver does Lauren Coughlin use?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lauren Coughlin is a Ping staff player and subsequently uses a Ping G430 10k Max driver. The 10k Max drivers is widely known as one of the best drivers on the market and has featured in the bag of one of the longest in the men's game, Cameron Champ.

Coughlin uses the 9° driver head with it slightly lofted up to play at 9.75°. A 22g backweight is used to aid with launch and forgiveness and the driver plays at D0 swing weight. Coughlin's driver is powered by one of the best shafts released over the past few years - the KBS TD. She also uses Golf Pride MCC grips on all of her clubs.

Fairway Woods

What fairway woods does Lauren Coughlin use?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lauren Coughlin continues with the G430 range when it comes to her fairway woods, using the G430 Max offering. This model is known as not only one of the best fairway woods but one of the most forgiving fairway woods.

Despite using a 15° head, Coughlin has this lofted down to 14°. She plays the same KBS TD shaft as in her driver but with the fairway wood shaft in the 60g option, compared to the 50g shaft in her driver.

Hybrids

What Hybrids does Lauren Coughlin Use?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While there seems to a shift towards higher lofted fairway woods over hybrids in the men's game, Coughlin stands by her two Ping G425 hybrids that have been in her bag for a few seasons now. Hybrids are a superb alternative to long irons and offer much more forgiveness and ease of launch.

The American uses a 4 and 5 hybrid with the former playing at 21° and the latter 26°. Both of these hybrids are fitted with the Ping Tour 2.0 shafts. Ping hybrids have been known to be some of the most forgiving hybrids on the market and perform exceptionally well on shots struck slightly low on the face. As a long iron alternative, these are great options and it's easy to see why Coughlin chooses to game them.

Irons

What irons does Lauren Coughlin use?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following on from her 5-hybrid club, Lauren Coughlin opts for the Ping i230 irons. She plays these powerful, compact irons from 6-PW, with the 6-iron fitted with a KBS PGI 90 shaft and the 7-PW with KBS Black C-Taper lite 105 regular flex shafts.

Despite being a generations old now, these irons have proven their worth by helping the US based golfer pick up both of her wins on the LPGA Tour this summer. Bryson Dechambeau is another golfer who has played the Ping i230 irons over the past few years.

Wedges

What wedges does Lauren Coughlin use?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lauren Coughlin carries three wedges in her bag. Her gap wedge is actually a Ping Blueprint S wedge set at 48.75°. This will play as a much more forgiving wedge compared to the two Ping S159 wedges she carries in 54° and 58°.

The Ping S159 wedges were some of the best wedges we tested this year and clearly Coughlin was equally as impressed in order to have them thrown in her bag. The clean classic looks and high levels of spin from different lies were a few characteristics that really made these wedges stand out during testing.

Putter

What putter does Lauren Coughlin use?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To round off her bag full of Ping equipment, Lauren Coughlin uses a Ping PLD Milled Oslo putter. This is a mallet style putter that is very forgiving and provides exceptional feel thanks to the forged head. The PLD range from Ping are some of the best putters on the market thanks to their premium aesthetics and superb ability to consistently roll the ball.

Coughlin uses the Ping PP58 tour putter grip on her PLD, the same as Tiger Woods uses on his famous Scotty Cameron putter.

Ball

What ball does Lauren Coughlin use?

(Image credit: Future)

Lauren Coughlin uses a Titleist Pro V1 golf ball to get herself over the line on Sunday afternoons. The Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls are considered some of, if not, the best golf balls on the market.

The Pro V1 golf ball that Coughlin plays is softer and has a slightly lower spin profile compared to the Pro V1x. Viktor Hovland and Tony Finau are other golfers who also use the Titleist Pro V1.