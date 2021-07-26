One of the longest hitters in the world we take a look at the clubs Cameron Champ puts in his bag.

One of the big new stars to hit the golfing world, Cameron Champ has had a meteoric rise up the world golf rankings in recent times.

Below we take a look at the clubs he puts into the bag each week.

Champ has switched his driver recently. He had been using the G410 LST from Ping but has switched to the G425 LST.

His superior length off the tee sees him averaging well over 300 yards on the PGA Tour right now which is remarkably more than 20 yards down on what he did on the Web.com Tour a while ago.

The rest of the top of the bag changes occasionally. He has often put a G425 fairway wood in the bag and he often decides to put a Ping Rapture Utility iron in the bag too. This comes in and out dependent on a variety of factors.

Shifting to the irons, Champ plays two Ping i500’s, and then has a full set of the Ping iBlades from four-iron down to pitching wedge.

Given his incredible length his wedges gain added importance and the American plays three TaylorMade MG Hi-Toe Raw wedges with 52°, 56° and 60 degrees of loft.

Champ’s final club in the bag is a Ping Prototype PLD Anser 4. He also uses a Srixon Z-Star XV ball and wears Nike apparel and shoes.

Cameron Champ What’s In The Bag?

*Note – the top of his bag setup changes regularly.

Driver: Ping G425 LST (9.5 degrees), Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 75 TX

*3 Wood: Ping G425 Max (17 degrees), Project X HZRDUS Black 95 grams 6.5-flex

*Utility Iron: Ping Rapture (16 degrees) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X7

Irons: Ping i500 (3, 4), Ping iBlade (4-PW) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X7 shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade MG Hi-Toe Raw (52, 56, 60) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Ping Prototype PLD Anser 4

Golf Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV

Apparel and Shoes: Nike