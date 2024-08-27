Solheim Cup 2024 Team USA Full Line-Up, Key Players, And How They Qualified

Team USA has confirmed its 12-player roster ahead of the 2024 Solheim Cup at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia.

The premier team event in women's golf will begin on Friday, September 13 and end on Sunday, September 15, with hosts America hoping to make home advantage count and score a first outright victory since 2017.

In the three Solheim Cups since, Team USA has lost twice and suffered a frustrating 14-14 tie at Finca Cortesin 12 months ago when a win was looking quite likely in the late stages of the Sunday Singles. Yet, Carlota Ciganda's heroics for Team Europe meant the holders retained the trophy and extended the USA's unsuccessful stretch.

Team USA has only claimed victory in two of the past seven Solheim Cups, although America does lead the historic series 10.5-8.5 after dominating the early years of the competition.

In a bid to carve out what they hope to be the beginning of a new era, Team USA captain Stacy Lewis has revealed the 12 names she hopes will help the Red, White, and Blue to a home win.

Nelly Korda qualified top of the LPGA Tour's Solheim Cup points list (Image credit: Getty Images)

Seven players automatically qualified through the LPGA Tour's Solheim Cup points list while two further golfers booked their place on the team via their world-ranking status. The final three names were selected by Lewis on Tuesday, August 27 - less than three weeks before the Solheim Cup begins.

Here is Team USA's full 12-player roster for the 2024 Solheim Cup.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player How They Qualified Nelly Korda LPGA Solheim Cup Points List Lilia Vu LPGA Solheim Cup Points List Lauren Coughlin LPGA Solheim Cup Points List Ally Ewing LPGA Solheim Cup Points List Allisen Corpuz LPGA Solheim Cup Points List Megan Khang LPGA Solheim Cup Points List Andrea Lee LPGA Solheim Cup Points List Rose Zhang World Ranking Alison Lee World Ranking Lexi Thompson Captain's Pick Sarah Schmelzel Captain's Pick Jennifer Kupcho Captain's Pick

Nelly Korda (Points List)

Nelly Korda (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nelly Korda is Team USA's brightest star on a team which is hardly lacking in quality. She is the World No.1 with six wins to her name in 2024 and a pretty strong Solheim Cup record to boot.

The 26-year-old has an overall record of 7-4-1 in three previous appearances at a Solheim Cup, a stat that would have been even better if not for Carlota Ciganda's outstanding play at Finca Cortesin in the Singles Sunday 12 months ago. Korda went 2-2-0 last year, and many people are predicting an even better return at Robert Trent Jones.

Lilia Vu (Points List)

Lilia Vu at the 2023 Solheim Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Second to Korda in the world rankings and the USA's final Solheim Cup qualification standings, Lilia Vu has twice finished runner-up at a Major this season, too. She pushed Lydia Ko all the way at the AIG Women's Open at St Andrews recently, two months after going close at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Vu only made her Solheim Cup debut in Spain last year and secured one point from four matches - a fact she will be desperate to improve on in Virginia.

Lauren Coughlin (Points List)

Lauren Coughlin holds up the Women's Scottish Open trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lauren Coughlin is set to make her Solheim Cup at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club following a superb year, and in particular a fantastic late summer.

The 31-year-old ended third in Team USA's Solheim Cup points list, partly as a result of wins at the CPKC Women's Open in July and the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open midway through August. She also had five further top-10s this season.

Arguably the form name on Team USA, very few Europeans are likely to want a match involving Coughlin.

Ally Ewing (Points List)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ally Ewing was the third US player to mathematically qualify for the Solheim Cup team, following five consecutive top-10 results on the LPGA Tour - three of which were Majors.

Between the US Women's Open in May and the Evian Championship in July, Ewing posted results of T3rd, fourth, T5th, second, and T10.

The 31-year-old World No.17 will be making her fourth consecutive Solheim Cup appearance and has an overall record of 3-8-1 so far.

Allisen Corpuz (Points List)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Allisen Corpuz is one of four automatic qualifiers on Team USA to be making her second Solheim Cup start this September, with eight top-25 finishes in her back pocket this term.

The World No.28 absolutely loved her debut appearance in Spain and was among the toughest to beat, taking 2.5 points from four matches. She finished fifth in Team USA's Solheim Cup qualification standings and will likely be difficult to take points from this time, too.

Megan Khang (Points List)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking of difficult to beat, Megan Khang was a force to be reckoned with in 2023, scoring 3.5 points from four matches. Having not exactly been prolific in her first two Solheim Cups, Khang was America's shining light in Spain and only failed to take a full point from her clash with Charley Hull on Sunday.

Khang is World No.21 and has three top-five finishes this season, including a T3 at the recent ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open. That helped her finish sixth in Team USA's Solheim Cup points list.

Andrea Lee (Points List)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Andrea Lee toiled away for a 1-2-1 record on her Solheim Cup debut in 2023, and the American has given herself another chance at improving on that after qualifying as the final player on the USA's Solheim Cup points list.

Lee saw off Angel Yin by 112 points in the end, helped by five top-10s throughout the World No.43's season.

Rose Zhang (World Ranking)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rose Zhang will make her second Solheim Cup appearance via her Rolex Ranking position of 10th in the world after missing out on an automatic spot by 138 points otherwise.

The 21-year-old Californian failed to win in three matches at Finca Cortesin, taking just one half. However, she won the Cognizant Founders Cup back in May and has two other top-10s this term, so the extremely-talented Zhang will still be one to look out for.

Alison Lee (World Ranking)

Alison Lee (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alison Lee is another to be making her second Solheim Cup appearance, only her last wasn't 12 months ago, it was nine years ago. That period between starts is the longest in Team USA Solheim Cup history, edging past Sherri Steinhauer's seven years between 2000-2007.

In Lee's last Solheim Cup appearance, the US won 14.5-13.5 in Germany despite the Californian scoring just one point from four matches, so this year will mark a home Solheim Cup debut for the World No.25.

Lexi Thompson (Captain's Pick)

Lexi Thompson holds up the Solheim Cup after winning in 2017 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lexi Thompson was always going to be picked, especially after announcing her plans to retire from a full professional golf schedule earlier this year. The golfing legend has a career record of 9-7-7 from six Solheim Cup selections and is coming off her joint-best return at the biennial event, having gone 3-1-0 in Spain.

Since calling time on her pro career, Thompson has finished runner-up at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give while also adding two more top-10s to a third of the season. The 29-year-old's experience alone will be worth a point to Team USA, so Lewis felt she had to pick the World No.46.

Jennifer Kupcho (Captain's Pick)

Jennifer Kupcho (Image credit: Getty Images)

Raring to go for Solheim Cup number three, the World No.53 stands at 2-3-2 for her career after taking just half a point from three matches at Finca Cortesin.

Jennifer Kupcho had to reply on a captain's pick for 2024 but has shown good form in recent months, finishing fifth at the CPKC Women's Open and second at the Dow Championship.

Sarah Schmelzel (Captain's Pick)

Sarah Schmelzel (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Schmelzel is Team USA's second Solheim Cup rookie towards the end of a season in which she has secured six top-10 results. Four of those arrived near the start of the campaign in consecutive weeks.

The World No.61 admitted she had targeted making the Solheim Cup squad since qualifying began, and after finishing 11th in the points list, the 30-year-old was given the chance to play by captain, Lewis.

Team USA's skipper said: “Sarah’s just super solid and doesn’t beat herself up. She’s a player who can play both formats with a lot of different people. She’s somebody that we’ve been watching for a long time and so we’re excited for her to be playing her first Solheim Cup and teeing it up in Virginia.”

Team USA Solheim Cup Captain And Vice Captains