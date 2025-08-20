I Don't Understand Why The Old Guard Won't Mix With The New Wave Of Women Golfers. And The Cultural Divide Is Hurting Our Clubs

It's a conversation I'm hearing more and more. A new, younger member joins the women's section at a golf club, and the comments start to trickle in. "They're a bit too confident," or "We have nothing in common."

It seems as though the older generation doesn’t always want to mix with the younger one, which is a real shame. We've got a fantastic new wave of women taking up the game, and instead of being embraced, they're sometimes seen as a cultural threat.

Could it be that the confidence of these new players is intimidating? The younger generation, raised on social media and instant feedback, isn't afraid to express their opinions, wear a bolder outfit, or even play for fun without the pressure of a competition.

For some of the older, more established club members, who may have seen their game change over the years, this could feel like an unsettling contrast. It can be easy to lose a little confidence in your own game, and seeing someone new breeze onto the course with a carefree attitude and effortless swing might highlight that.

But saying we have nothing in common? That's just not true. We're all here for the same thing - the love of golf. It’s a game that, at its very core, is intergenerational. It's one of the few sports where a 25-year-old and a 65-year-old can play together on equal footing, thanks to the handicap system.

I first joined West Essex Golf Club just before my 21st birthday, and I was welcomed with open arms. I didn’t sense any pushback from the older female members, maybe I was just oblivious, but I don’t think so. It might be that because of the aging demographics at many golf clubs, the age gap between the generations has widened more significantly, leading to this cultural disconnect we see today.

In fact, one of the women I met when I first started playing, who is 18 years my senior, has since become one of my closest friends. This is a perfect example of how, instead of seeing our differences as a roadblock, we should see them as a gift.

Sharing a round with a younger player is a great opportunity to connect with someone new and share wisdom and stories. And honestly, mixing with younger people keeps you young! Their energy and modern outlook can be refreshing and give you a new perspective on the game you’ve played for years.

The future of our clubs depends on welcoming and retaining these new players. It’s on all of us to bridge that gap, offer a friendly invitation, and remember that our shared love of the game is more important than any differences in age or club culture.