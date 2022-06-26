Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Haotong Li What's In The Bag?

Back in 2018 Haotong Li (opens in new tab) became the first Chinese golfer to break into the world's top-50 in the world rankings. This came after a win at the 2018 Dubai Desert Classic and yet he has since struggled to find the winners circle again. He did make the 2019 President's Cup team though and after a few years of dropping down the rankings, he finally got back into the winner's circle in 2022 at the B,=MW International Open. He won in a playoff over Thomas Pieters. But what does he put into his bag each week? Let's take a look.

Driver

TaylorMade Stealth Plus

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Interestingly, Li had been a TaylorMade staff player a while ago, and after a couple of years of being a free agent, it appears he signed with the brand again in 2022. Speaking at the time he said; “I’ve been using TaylorMade clubs since I turned pro, until 2019. I love the way TaylorMade drivers are designed, the feel is great and the ball speed is something I like to see. I’m quite sensitive to how the driver looks, but as soon as I saw Stealth I loved it. I had tighter dispersion than any other driver and it was straight in my bag.”

As you would expect then, Li uses the TaylorMade Stealth Plus driver and it has around nine degrees of loft.

Read our full TaylorMade Stealth Plus driver review

Fairway

TaylorMade Stealth Plus

(Image credit: Matthew Moore)

Li then uses a TaylorMade Stealth Plus fairway wood which has around 15 degrees of loft. It has a compact 175cc head with an adjustable loft sleeve that can be custom-fit with a range of premium shafts. Aimed at better players, Stealth Plus has an infinity edge carbon crown that is 12% larger than the SIM2 Titanium fairways.

Read our full TaylorMade Stealth Plus fairway review

Hybrid

TaylorMade Stealth

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Instead of another fairway wood Li uses a TaylorMade Stealth hybrid with 19 degrees of loft. All the tried and tested TaylorMade hybrid technology is here again, from the V Steel sole to Twist Face and the Speed Pocket. What’s different in the Stealth Rescue is a new carbon crown construction. The lighter head lets engineers shift seven grams of weight lower in the head for a better CG (centre of gravity), easy launch and optimal forgiveness.

Read our full TaylorMade Stealth Rescue Review

Irons

TaylorMade P7MC's

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His iron setup did consist of three different Titleist models for a while. He was using the U500, T100, and 620MB's but these have all come out for a set of the TaylorMae P7MC's. They go from four-iron down to nine-iron. The TaylorMad P7MC iron, featuring a classic shape and minimal offset, has proven popular among Tour players. The muscle cavity design delivers control and precision, while perimeter weighting offers just the right level of forgiveness.

Read our full TaylorMade P7MC Irons Review

Wedges

TaylorMade MG3, TaylorMade MG3 TW

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His wedge setup at the moment consists of two different types of TaylorMade wedges. He uses two MG3 wedges as his 46 and 50 degree options whilst his 56 and 60 degree models are the TW version of the MG3 wedge.

Read our full TaylorMade Milled Grind 3 Wedge Review

Putter

Odyssey White Hot Stroke Lab #7

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He putts with an Odyssey White Hot Stroke Lab #7 putter which has the red shaft and is actually a centre-shaft option as well.

Ball

Titleist Pro V1

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Currently we believe Li uses a Titleist Pro V1 golf ball but it has been reported he is testing the TaylorMade golf balls as he makes his transition into the new equipment. One of the best golf balls (opens in new tab) money can buy, the Pro V1 got five stars in our review and it is easy to see why. It provides superb all-round performance with impressive distance in the long game, excellent control into the greens and high levels of consistency throughout with a soft feel. It was also particularly impressive when playing in the wind.

Read our full Titleist Pro V1 ball review (opens in new tab)

Shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He also uses FootJoy Premiere Series Tarlow shoes. He had been using Pro/SL's but in 2022 the Tarlow's, as well as the Packard's, have become a regular part of his shoe setup. It is FootJoy's modern interpretation of the timeless cap toe design, made with a natural grain leather in the vamp (the middle part of the upper above the foot) and the quarter (the back part of the upper), complemented by a coordinated croc print in the heel, cap toe and eyestay (lace area).

Read our full FootJoy Premiere Series Tarlow Golf Shoe Review (opens in new tab)

Full Specs

Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus, 9 degrees

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus, 15 degrees

Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth, 19 degrees

Irons: TaylorMade P7MC (4-9)

Wedges: TaylorMade MG3 (46, 50 degrees), TaylorMade MG3 TW (56, 60 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey White Hot Stroke Lab #7

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Shoes: FootJoy Premiere Series Tarlow