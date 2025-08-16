Jackson Herrington Facts: 10 Things To Know About The College Golfer
Jackson Herrington is one of the rising stars of college golf. Here are 10 things to know about the Tennessee player
College golfer Jackson Herrington is enjoying an impressive career, which reached new heights when he reached the semifinals of the prestigious US Amateur.
Here are 10 facts about the powerful left-hander.
Jackson Herrington Facts
1. Jackson Herrington was born in Franklin, Tennessee, and raised in Dickson.
2. He reached the final of the 2024 US Amateur Four-Ball Championship playing alongside Blades Brown.
3. In July that year, at the age of 18, he became the youngest winner of the Tennessee State Open Championship.
4. That also made him the first amateur to win the event since 2018.
5. He overcame a four-shot deficit in that tournament, including being three down with four holes to play.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
6. To help keep his mind clear and maintain a smooth rhythm, the left-hander says the word “nine” to himself slowly as he begins his swing.
7. When he joined the University of Tennessee, he continued a family tradition as an eighth-generation Volunteer.
8. In 2024, he won the Tennessee Men’s Player of the Year and Boys’ Junior Player of the Year awards, becoming just the second player in Tennessee Golf Association history to win both in the same year.
9. He reached the semifinals of the 2025 US Amateur, becoming the first University of Tennessee player to get that far in the tournament since Oliver Goss 12 years earlier.
10. Ahead of the tournament, his highest position in the World Amateur Golf Rankings had been 86th.
From
Dickson, Tennessee
College
University of Tennessee
Highest WAGR
86th
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.