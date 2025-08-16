Jackson Herrington Facts: 10 Things To Know About The College Golfer

College golfer Jackson Herrington is enjoying an impressive career, which reached new heights when he reached the semifinals of the prestigious US Amateur.

Here are 10 facts about the powerful left-hander.

Jackson Herrington Facts

1. Jackson Herrington was born in Franklin, Tennessee, and raised in Dickson.

2. He reached the final of the 2024 US Amateur Four-Ball Championship playing alongside Blades Brown.

3. In July that year, at the age of 18, he became the youngest winner of the Tennessee State Open Championship.

4. That also made him the first amateur to win the event since 2018.

5. He overcame a four-shot deficit in that tournament, including being three down with four holes to play.

6. To help keep his mind clear and maintain a smooth rhythm, the left-hander says the word “nine” to himself slowly as he begins his swing.

7. When he joined the University of Tennessee, he continued a family tradition as an eighth-generation Volunteer.

8. In 2024, he won the Tennessee Men’s Player of the Year and Boys’ Junior Player of the Year awards, becoming just the second player in Tennessee Golf Association history to win both in the same year.

9. He reached the semifinals of the 2025 US Amateur, becoming the first University of Tennessee player to get that far in the tournament since Oliver Goss 12 years earlier.

10. Ahead of the tournament, his highest position in the World Amateur Golf Rankings had been 86th.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Jackson Herrington Bio From Dickson, Tennessee College University of Tennessee Highest WAGR 86th