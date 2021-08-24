What clubs does big-hitting Tony Finau use? We take a look...

Tony Finau What’s In The Bag?

What apparel and equipment does Tony Finau use out on tour?

The American was a Nike staffer up until the company announced that they would no longer make golf equipment in August 2016, and was a free agent for a while before signing with Ping.

Starting at the top of the bag he uses a Ping G425 LST driver which has only seven degrees of loft. He then decides to use a slightly older model as his three-wood, the Ping G400 Stretch. This has 12.5 degrees of loft.

One Nike club has remained in his bag, a Nike Vapor Fly Pro three-iron.

He then has a set of the Ping Blueprint irons as well which go from four-iron down to pitching wedge.

In the wedge setup his first two, at 50 and 56 degrees of loft, are Ping Glide Forged models.

His other wedge is a Titleist Vokey SM8 WedgeWorks prototype and his putter is a Ping PLD Anser 2 Prototype which is a move away from the Piretti prototype that had been in his bag for a long time.

All of his clubs, barring the putter, are fitted with Lamkin UTX mid-size grips.

His golf ball is the Titleist Pro V1.

Driver: Ping G425 LST, 7 degrees with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70 TX shaft

3 wood: Ping G400 Stretch, 12.5 degrees with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX shaft

3-iron: Nike Vapor Fly Pro with Graphite Design Tour AD DI Hybrid 105 X shaft

Irons (4-PW): Ping Blueprint with Nippon Modus 3 Tour 120 TX shafts

Wedges: Ping Glide Forged (50-10, 56-10), Titleist Vokey Design SM8 WedgeWorks (60T)

Putter: Ping PLD Anser 2 Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Shoes and apparel: Nike

