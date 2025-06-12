J.J. Spaun What's In The Bag?
We take a look at what's in the bag of PGA Tour winner J.J. Spaun
J.J. Spaun enjoyed his first PGA Tour victory in 2022 at the Valero Texas Open and, since then, has forged out a very solid career on the circuit.
Finishing second at the 2025 Players Championship, following a loss to Rory McIlroy in a playoff, the American is really forging out a name for himself as he establishes his golf on the top circuit.
Below, we take a look at what's in the bag of Spaun.
Driver
What driver does J.J. Spaun Use?
Currently, Spaun is a Srixon staffer, but does use other manufacturers in his bag. We see this with the driver, where the American is currently wielding a Titleist GT3 with a Fujikura Ventus Black VeloCore+ 6 X shaft.
The GT3 head is the most adjustable of the GT models available and ranks as not just one of the best Titleist drivers on the market, but also one of the best golf drivers money can buy.
Fairway
What fairway wood does J.J. Spaun use?
Moving down to the fairway wood, where Spaun uses another different manufacturer in TaylorMade, specifically the Qi10 in a Mitsubishi Diamana PD 70 TX shaft.
The slightly older TaylorMade model, the Qi10 still ranks as one of the best TaylorMade fairway woods on the market and has been in Spaun's bag for some time.
Irons
What irons does J.J. Spaun use?
In the irons section, we see a number of different Srixon models in play for Spaun, who uses a ZX Utility in a 3-iron, a Srixon ZXi5 in 4-iron and Srixon ZXi7s from 5-iron to pitching wedge.
In terms of shafts, the Utility has a Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 GOST, while the True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 is seen in the 4-iron to pitching wedge.
The ZX Utility is an older model and stood out to us because of its excellent forged feel and classic blade looks. Spaun opts for a ZXi5 4-iron because it is the more forgiving option, while the ZXi7 is an exceptional players' iron that has a beautifully soft feel and incredibly smooth turf interaction.
Wedges
What wedges does J.J Spaun use?
Being a Srixon staffer, Spaun uses a mix of Cleveland wedges, which are some of the best wedges that money can buy.
Like his irons, Spaun has the Cleveland RTX 6 ZipCore in a 50-degree and the Cleveland RTZ in 54 and 60-degree. All three feature True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts, which are different to his irons.
The RTZ wedges have been put in the bags of the likes of Shane Lowry, one of the best short game players in the world. What's more, we found that the RTX 6 ZipCore wedge brings more forgiveness and wet-condition spin to the course in a classy looking head.
Putter
What putter does J.J. Spaun use?
Spaun is one of the many Tour players to put a L.A.B. Golf putter in the bag, with his putter specifically being the DF3.
One of the most forgiving putters on the market, it is also the most recognizable in terms of L.A.B Golf putters, due to its unusual shape, with it being one of the many mallets designed with zero torque technology.
Ball
What golf ball does J.J. Spaun use?
Moving to the golf ball, with the model Spaun uses the Srixon Z-Star Diamond, which is one of the best Srixon golf balls on the market.
Featuring a new biomass urethane cover, as well as a Spin Skin+ coating and a Fast Layer DG Core 2.0, the Z-Star Diamond also has a slightly firmer core and reduced compression, which ‘minimizes driver spin for distance off the tee while maintaining greenside spin.'
Apparel/Footwear
What Shoes does J.J. Spaun wear?
Spaun wears Puma golf shoes and, as of writing, we believe they are the Ignite Elevate 2 Tours.
Like the best Puma golf shoes, the Elevate 2 has Float Plate technology for stabilization, as well as a stylish design that we know and love from the brand.
J.J. Spaun WITB: Full Specs
*Note - Spaun often changes the top of his bag depending on the course, setup and conditions.
- Driver: Titleist GT3 (9°) with Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X shaft
- 3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (15°) with Mitsubishi Diamana PD 70 TX shafts
- Irons: Srixon ZX Utility 3-iron with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 GOST, Srixon ZXi5 4-iron and Srixon ZXi7 5-iron - pitching wedge with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
- Wedges: Cleveland RTX 6 ZipCore 50°, Cleveland RTZ 54° & 60° with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
- Putter: L.A.B. Golf DF3
- Golf Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond
- Apparel: Puma
- Shoes: Puma
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
