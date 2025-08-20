Harry Hall WITB: What’s In The Bag Of The English PGA Tour Star?

Harry Hall has risen up the rankings over the last few years, most memorably racking up his first PGA Tour victory via a chip-in during a five-man playoff.

The Englishman can be spotted out on Tour via his stylish flat cap and 6'4" frame, but what clubs does Hall use in competition?

Here, we take a look at his specs...

Driver

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Starting with the driver which, like so many players on the PGA Tour, is the Ping G430 LST, a model that we believe has been in the bag of Hall since the Black Desert Championship in October 2024.

Previously, it appeared that Hall had switched between the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond and the Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond, before settling on the Ping model.

Known for its broad appeal and inviting, high tech look at address, Hall has the driver set at 9° and with a Mitsubishi Diamana BB 73 Tx shaft. During the 2025 PGA Championship he briefly used the Titleist GT2, but was back in the G430 LST the week after.

Mini Driver

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The first of many Callaway clubs in Hall's bag can be found in the mini driver, a club that has gained notable popularity on the professional circuits over the past few seasons.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Although unclear as to whether it's a permanent fixture in the bag of the Englishman, Hall has been spotted using the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Ti 340, which is one of the best mini drivers on the market.

We believe the shaft is a Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro Orange, with the loft set at 13.5°. Certainly, the club is in the bag of Hall's regularly, being used during his ISCO Championship victory, as well as Open Championship Final Qualifying in 2025, The Open itself and the BMW Championship.

Fairway Wood

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Kevin Murray) (Image credit: Future)

When it comes to the fairway woods, Hall has the Ping G430 Max in the bag, which is still regarded as one of the most forgiving fairway woods money can buy.

Released in 2023, Hall has had the club in the bag for a few years, with it unclear as to whether it's kept in, or swapped out for his Callaway mini driver.

What we do know is that it appears to be set 1° lower, going from a 3-wood loft of 15° to 14°. It also features a Mitsubishi Diamana BB 83 TX shaft.

Hybrid

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The final Ping club in the bag of Hall is the G430 hybrid which, once again, seems to be swapped in-and-out of his bag depending on course conditions.

Used at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2025, it has popped up occasionally since, with it unclear as to what the full specs are of the extremely forgiving club.

Irons

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Moving on from the woods portion of the bag to the irons, with Hall specifically using the Callaway Apex MB, a model that has been in use since mid-2024.

In his normal set-up, the Englishman uses them from 4-iron to 9-iron, but has previously used a 3-iron as well. In the past, Hall did include a Titleist T200 2-iron in his set-up, but that seems to have been replaced.

The irons feature True Temper Project X 6.5 shafts, a model used by numerous professionals on the circuit. What's more, being a former Callaway staffer, Hall has previously had the Callaway Apex Pro and Apex Forged irons in the bag.

Wedges

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future)

Transitioning to the wedges, where Hall remains with Callaway, specifically the iconic Jaws range in 46° (10S), 50° (10S), 54° (10S) and 60° (12W).

Like his irons, they feature True Temper Project X 6.5 shafts and Golf Pride ZGrip Cord grips. Once again, they have been in the bag for some time, providing consistent gapping in his yardages and bounce with his striking.

Putter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you were to check out the PGA Tour stats for 2025, you would notice that the strongest part of Hall's game is his putting, where the Englishman ranks first in a number of categories such as Total Putting and Putts Per Round.

The reason for his success is down to his Odyssey O Works 1W putter, a model that has, we believe, been in his bag for the longest time.

A rounded heel-toe weighted blade, the head has a 'T' style alignment on the topline, with the sole weights removed, making it slightly lighter than standard.

Golf Ball

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future)

Previously, Hall was using the Callaway Chrome Tour X but, for 2025, he has changed to the Bridgestone Tour B X, a model used by none other than Tiger Woods.

Ranked among the best Bridgestone golf balls on the market, the Tour B X features a Reactiv X system that is designed to create more rebound on tee shots which, in-turn, helps increase distance.

Signing with the company at the start of the 2025 season, Hall stated: "After these past two weeks in Hawaii at The Sentry and Sony Open, I knew I had found the right ball for my game. The ball speed is there, along with control around the green, and stability and consistency in the wind."

Apparel/Shoes

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Howard Boylan) (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

In terms of what apparel Hall wears, that would be Bad Birdie, a company that was founded in 2017 and was actually started as a side hustle out of founder, Jason Richardson's, apartment.

Speaking in an interview with Callaway, Hall stated that he is "a unique chap and personality," claiming that he's "always dressed differently." Regarding his hat, it is inspired by four-time Major winner Jim Barnes, who came from the same club as Hall - West Cornwall.

Along with the stylish apparel, Hall opts for a more eye-catching golf shoe in the adidas Codechaos, which is ranked as one of the best golf shoes on the market. A spikeless model, the 2025 version is the third in its franchise, with its eye-catching looks a real stand-out.

Harry Hall WITB: Full Specs