Matt Fitzpatrick Signs Apparel Deal With Castore

Seven-time DP World Tour winner and two-time Ryder Cup player Matt Fitzpatrick has signed with premium British sportswear brand Castore, and will debut as a Castore athlete at The Masters in April.

Quickly after signing a shoe endorsement deal with Skechers, the World No.25 will be wearing key pieces from Castore’s latest Spring/Summer 2022 golf collection, including a Panel Quarter Zip, Tota Polo shirts and Technical Golf Chinos at Augusta.

The Englishman has recorded four top-10 finishes in his first five tournaments on PGA Tour this year and heads to Augusta National looking to improve on his career best Masters result, a T7th in 2016.

The new partnership will showcase Castore’s latest innovation in golf performance clothing, specifically including shirts, trousers, sweaters, waterproofs and accessories. The brand’s Spring/Summer 2022 golf apparel collection boasts a range of garments said to feature advanced engineering and unique technical fabrics that have been designed to optimise freedom of movement in all conditions, whilst delivering unrivalled comfort, fit and performance.

(Image credit: Castore)

Fitzpatrick joins a growing list of Castore athletes and partners including, Sir Andy Murray, Adam Peaty, Owen Farrell, Jos Buttler, McLaren Formula 1, Glasgow Rangers FC, Newcastle United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Bayer 04 Leverkusen and England Cricket to name a few.

Matt Fitzpatrick said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be joining Castore. It’s an incredibly exciting time to be teaming up with a young British premium sportswear brand who are pushing the boundaries of performance innovation. I’m looking forward to working with the Castore team and their impressive list of athletes and partners. I can’t wait to get started!”

Co-founder of Castore, Tom Beahon, said: “We are incredibly proud to announce the addition of Matt Fitzpatrick to Castore’s growing portfolio of world-class British athletes. Matt is an incredibly consistent and talented golfer who is only just entering the prime of his career. His professionalism and work ethic both on and off the course is the epitome of Castore’s ‘Better Never Stops’ ethos and exactly why we wanted to partner with Matt, as we look to drive our growth in the global golf performance apparel market.”

