Titleist 2023 T100 Iron Review
Joel Tadman tests the 2023 T100 iron on the launch monitor, range and golf course to fully assess the user experience
Accomplished ball strikers will enjoy a penetrating flight and a soft yet solid feel from the latest T100 iron. Advancements over the prior model appear to be minor, but more consistent carries are sure to get your attention.
Beautiful looks
Surprisingly stable
Soft yet solid feel
Workable when required to be
Limited gains over prior model
The T100 is the modern tour iron in the T-Series range. It’s popular on elite circuits because of the compact profile, a soft yet solid feel and the workability it offers. The new version offers up some notable improvements, particularly around consistency and how the club enters and exits the turf, which we were keen to put to the test when we took them in our fitted spec to Peterborough Milton Golf Club.
At address, it’s clear this iron is built for the competent ball striker. The thin sole and top line is joined by a narrow blade length and barely a hint of offset. Strike a few away and the sensation is different to all the other irons in the T-Series. The feel is more dense and less springy, which is particularly satisfying when you strike one out of the middle. Through the turf, the narrow sole enters quickly but has been shaped to get out just as fast - creating satisfyingly crisp and well-formed divots that are easy to replace.
What sets the T100 apart from many of its competitors among the leading low handicap irons is the split tungsten weighting inside a dual cavity, which has been refined for 2023 to be more precise. As a result, the T100 provides that soft yet solid feel with an element of forgiveness. It’s arguably one of the more stable tour played irons out there and while it’s not built to be especially user friendly, there is some help at hand.
With the 7-iron loft of 34°, this is an iron built for golfers with power in the locker. The flight is more penetrating than the T150 iron - in our testing it flew around two yards lower and generated around 600 rpm more spin. I don’t think golfers will notice a great deal of change versus the 2021 T100 iron besides a slightly tighter front-to-back dispersion. With the old model, carry distances jumped around quite a lot whereas with the new T100 they landing within a smaller range - that’s crucial when trying to hit a very specific number with the best golf irons.
Good players that don’t necessarily want to add distance to their armoury will enjoy what the latest T100 iron offers. While the T150 iron provides a little more firepower, the T100 continues to offer the most satisfying of impact experiences with a resulting ball flight that can be manipulated at will while offering a degree of margin for error on the strike.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 86 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.2.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSR3, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: Ping i230 4-UW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 54°. Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge, K Grind
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
