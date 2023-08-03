Titleist 2023 T100 Iron Review

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The T100 is the modern tour iron in the T-Series range. It’s popular on elite circuits because of the compact profile, a soft yet solid feel and the workability it offers. The new version offers up some notable improvements, particularly around consistency and how the club enters and exits the turf, which we were keen to put to the test when we took them in our fitted spec to Peterborough Milton Golf Club.

At address, it’s clear this iron is built for the competent ball striker. The thin sole and top line is joined by a narrow blade length and barely a hint of offset. Strike a few away and the sensation is different to all the other irons in the T-Series. The feel is more dense and less springy, which is particularly satisfying when you strike one out of the middle. Through the turf, the narrow sole enters quickly but has been shaped to get out just as fast - creating satisfyingly crisp and well-formed divots that are easy to replace.

What sets the T100 apart from many of its competitors among the leading low handicap irons is the split tungsten weighting inside a dual cavity, which has been refined for 2023 to be more precise. As a result, the T100 provides that soft yet solid feel with an element of forgiveness. It’s arguably one of the more stable tour played irons out there and while it’s not built to be especially user friendly, there is some help at hand.

With the 7-iron loft of 34°, this is an iron built for golfers with power in the locker. The flight is more penetrating than the T150 iron - in our testing it flew around two yards lower and generated around 600 rpm more spin. I don’t think golfers will notice a great deal of change versus the 2021 T100 iron besides a slightly tighter front-to-back dispersion. With the old model, carry distances jumped around quite a lot whereas with the new T100 they landing within a smaller range - that’s crucial when trying to hit a very specific number with the best golf irons.

Good players that don’t necessarily want to add distance to their armoury will enjoy what the latest T100 iron offers. While the T150 iron provides a little more firepower, the T100 continues to offer the most satisfying of impact experiences with a resulting ball flight that can be manipulated at will while offering a degree of margin for error on the strike.