I Asked Google Gemini To Predict A Surprise Winner, First Round Leader And Top-10 Finisher At The 2025 Open Championship

Using AI tools, like Google Gemini, is fast becoming part of our everyday lives - but can it help me find some value in the Open Championship betting markets?

A green at the Open Championship at Royal Portrush, with the flag and grandstands bearing the Open logo, with an inset image of a robot holding a golf ball and a thought bubble filled with an AI brain to represent AI picking its winner for the Open Championship 2025
I asked AI to dive into the data and pick me some winners at the Open Championship, but I was surprised by its responses...
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Baz Plummer's avatar
By
published

When I am trying to predict who will win a Major Championship, it usually takes hours of research, data analysis and copious amounts of coffee.

The process is one that I have finely tuned, helping me to whittle down the field into Bazza's best bets, but I know that every person on our panel of experts has a different approach to picking winners.

In the last few weeks, the team at Golf Monthly HQ have invested plenty of time into finding their picks to win the Open Championship - along with searching for the best sleeper bets and first round leader tips, but AI appears to have streamlined this formula into a matter of seconds.

So, to test the 'infinite wisdom' of AI, I asked Google Gemini to predict three surprise selections for the Open Championship - focusing on a winner, a first round leader and a top-10 finisher...

I Asked Google Gemini To Predict The Winner Of The Open 2025

Rather than giving AI free reign to pick someone obvious like Scottie Scheffler or Rory McIlroy, I thought I'd shift the parameters slightly and ask it to surprise me.

So, away from the market leaders, the name that Google Gemini came up with as its Open Champion at Royal Portrush was none other than US Open runner-up Robert MacIntyre.

I must admit, I was close to picking the Scotsman myself. His performance at the Renaissance Club last week slightly put me off, and he just missed out on my betting card as a result, but I can certainly see the appeal.

Google Gemini sights his links pedigree and recent form in both regular PGA Tour events and Majors. It also references that Robert MacIntyre often enters as a bit of a dark horse, and is rarely mentioned in the same breath as the favourites in the market.

I would say that narrative is starting to shift, and I don't believe it will be long until he wins a Major, and despite overlooking him I would still love to see him lift the Claret Jug this week.

Robert MacIntyre hitting a tee shot in a practice round for the Open Championship at Royal Portrush in front of a huge logo for The Open

Robert MacIntyre was AI's 'surprise' pick to win the Open Championship, but I am not that surprised to be honest

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gemini Prediction: The First Round Leader Of The Open 2025

Again, steering away from the favourites in the market, I asked Google Gemini to crunch the numbers and find me a leader after 18 holes at Royal Portrush.

The name it produced was very interesting, especially after a strong performance at the Genesis Scottish Open last week.

Enter, Nicolai Hojgaard. He is a big price in this market, and has the length off the tee to contend on a track like the Dunluce Links, so I sort of get it.

Google Gemini rationalises its pick by drawing on a perceived early tee time advantage for Nicolai, as well as his aggressive style of play and ability to produce fast starts at tournaments.

Certainly one to keep an eye on early on Thursday morning.

Nicolai Hojgaard talking to his caddie durin a practice round for the Open Championship at Royal Portrush

Nicolai Hojgaard arrives in great form after a solid performance at the Genesis Scottish Open last week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Google Gemini Prediction: A Top-10 Finisher At The Open 2025

This one might be the most left-field selection of the trio.

Google Gemini has predicted Christiaan Bezuidenhout will finish in the top-10 at Royal Portrush, after a 'quietly consistent season in 2025'.

It appreciates his accuracy over distance approach to the game, and his strong ability to alter his ball flight on links courses.

His best finish at an Open Championship is a tie for 49th, so he will need a huge improvement to trouble the leaders at Portrush.

I can't really get on board with this particular selection, and I would actually be more likely to bet on him missing the cut - but we will see who is right come the weekend, won't we?

Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the top of his backswing during a tee shot in a practice round for the Open Championship at Royal Portrush

Google Gemini is keen on Christiaan Bezuidenhout's chances - but I'm going to need a little more convincing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who Do You Think Will Win The Open 2025?

It's time to have your say. You've heard the case made by Google Gemini, and you can read our betting guides by clicking the links at the top of the page, but who do you think will win the Open Championship at Royal Portrush?

Send us a comment below and let us know before play kicks off tomorrow.

Baz Plummer
Baz Plummer
Staff Writer

Baz joined Golf Monthly in January 2024, and now leads the instruction section across all platforms - including print and digital. Working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches, he aims to curate and share useful tips on every aspect of the game - helping amateurs of all abilities to play better golf. Baz also contributes weekly to the features section, sharing his thoughts on the game we love and the topics that matter most. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.

Baz is currently playing:

Driver: Benross Delta XT

3-Wood: Benross Delta XT

Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid

Irons: Benross Delta XT 5-PW

Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.