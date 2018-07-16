Ping i210 Iron Review article and video - Technical Editor Joel Tadman tests the new Ping i210 iron on the GCQuad launch monitor to assess its performance

The i210 replaces the i200 iron and is said to feel softer and be more consistent than its predecessor. You can read more about the technology by clicking here.

We tested the new i210 irons at Foresight Sports HQ on the GCQuad launch monitor, using premium golf balls and in the stock Dynamic Gold 120 shaft. In S300, this comes in at 118g, so slightly lighter and softer than the 130g DG X100 we are accustomed to.

Looks One complaint we had of i200, as a players’ iron, was that the loft number was included on the face. It was an unnecessary distraction, but we’re pleased to say this has been taken off on the i210 (see below right).

The result is a much cleaner look at address, helped by crisper edges and a straighter toe. From the back, the design hasn’t changed all that much, although the larger elastomer piece is noticeable.

Feel/Sound From testing i200 and i210 against each other, you could certainly make a case for the i210 feeling softer and offering up a slightly more muted sound, but the differences were only minimal – you’d only notice them if you were really listening for it.

One thing you can pick up on is how much quicker i210 feels through the turf, perhaps from the new Hydropearl 2.0 finish that has been added, along with the sole camber.

Performance Despite the relatively subtle design and cosmetic changes, we experienced a relatively big jump in performance from the i210 7-iron, which has the same loft as the i200 7-iron at 33°.

You’ll noticed our ball speed jumped up by 2mph, although our club speed was 1mph faster – almost certainly because of the lighter shaft.

The ball launched one degree higher and with 500rpm less spin, contributing to an average carry of 169 yards – some five yards longer than the i200.

One possible reason for this is that we struck the i210 infinitely better – you can see below how much more central the strikes were on the face with i210 compared with i200. Perhaps this is because we prefer the cleaner look at address or the lighter shaft actually helping our timing and consistency.

The extra distance from the added speed, lower spin and improved strike was not something we were expecting, and it’s not necessarily something all good players will want from their irons.

There was also nothing between the two in terms of the consistency of the distance - both offering up 8 yards between our longest and shortest hits.

High speed, high spin players look to be best suited to the improvements i210 is offering over i200, helping them reduce spin without lowering the ball flight or reducing stopping power into greens with a softer feel to boot.

The price increase for these improvements, from £120 to £126 per club, is fairly insignificant considering the current trend of club prices. Don’t forget that you have the option of a lower-lofted Power Spec or a higher-lofted Retro spec if you want more or less distance respectively. Matching this with the shaft is a great way to get super dialled in for your set in 2018 and i210 will tick a lot of boxes for the competent player.