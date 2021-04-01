We take a look at the equipment used by Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama What’s In The Bag?

Hideki Matsuyama is no doubt one of the best ball strikers in the modern game, but what clubs does the 29-year-old Japanese star play? We have taken a look.

The five-time PGA Tour winner used to have the Ping G400 Tour 65 driver in the bag and was seen using the Callaway Epic Flash and TaylorMade M5 drivers in the past too. However, he has just switched to the Srixon ZX5 driver.

The Japanese player also has the TaylorMade SIM Max 3-wood in the bag and has recently switched from a Srixon ZX utility, to a TaylorMade SIM UDI model.

His irons are Srixon Z-Forged blades and he currently has three Cleveland RTX-4 wedges in, too.

His putter situation has shifted regularly during the past year or so. At one stage he used a Scotty Cameron Circle T GSS, then used a TaylorMade prototype for a period of time, too.

What is for certain is that there isn’t a front-runner, as he was spotted testing a number of different models at the WGC Dell Match Play.

For now, though, it looks like he has a Scotty Cameron Circle T GSS prototype in the bag.

His ball is the Srixon Z Star XV.

Driver: Srixon ZX5, 9° lofted up to 10°, Graphite Design Tour AD MD 8X XX

3-wood: TaylorMade SIM Max 15°, Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 9TX

Utility: TaylorMade SIM UDI (3), Graphite Design Tour AD DI Hybrid 115 TX

Irons: Srixon Z-Forged (4-PW), Tour Issue True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 Tour Issue

Wedges: Cleveland RTX4 Forged 52°, 56° and 60º True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 Tour Issue

Putter: Scotty Cameron Circle T GSS prototype

Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV