Masters 2022 Leaderboard, Latest Score, Live Coverage From Augusta National

Refresh

ICYMI: SWAFFORD'S CLUB BREAKS This was one of the stranger moments from yesterday, and well worth a watch. Hudson Swafford's iron head decided to call it a day mid way through his round yesterday. He still hit the ball (somehow), but his clubhead went flying off into Rae's Creek almost immediately after impact...

(Image credit: Getty Images) MIXED START FOR HOVLAND A mixed start for Norway's Viktor Hovland this morning, he's made a birdie on the 2nd hole after bogeying the 1st - level par for the day. He's gone for the all-black look today.

(Image credit: Getty Images) FIRST BIRDIE & FIRST BOGEY OF THE DAY Congratulations on Mackenzie Hughes for securing the first birdie of the day and commiserations to Adam Scott for securing the first bogey of the day. You can see Scott's Saturday attire above - he is actually wearing something colourful today. His brown and grey monochrome efforts in the week didn't impress me. More fashion analysis to follow as and when we get it...

(Image credit: Getty Images) PUTTS WIN PRIZES Who is the hottest putter in the field right now? Do they hold the key to a run at Scottie Scheffler's lead? It may or may not be the man pictured above...

READY FOR A BIG DAY? It's Masters Moving Day - what a time to be alive. The first pairing of Adam Scott and Mackenzie Hughes are out on course as we speak... How's everyone's day been so far? I played golf very early this morning and proved to myself that I can indeed hit a golf ball, which was nice. Birmingham City are losing but a few of my fantasy football players have started well so I'm in good spirits. If you're parking yourself in front of the TV for the rest of the day, I hope myself and the rest of the Golf Monthly team can keep you company. We'll have Elliott Heath and Sam Tremlett on the ground at Augusta National in a few hours, so you'll have to do with me, Dan Parker, until then.

HOW ARE YOUR BETS DOING? If like mine your bets are struggling, check out the post-cut match and outright tips from our betting expert legendary tipster Jeremy Chapman. (Image credit: Getty Images)