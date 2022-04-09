Live

Masters 2022 Leaderboard, Latest Score, Live Coverage From Augusta National

Saturday is moving day at Augusta National, check out the latest leaderboard, latest score and live coverage

Augusta National 11th and 12th

The Masters Live Coverage Day 3 - Saturday 2022

Scottie Scheffler showed the world why he is the number one ranked golfer in the world with a wonderful round of 67 on Friday.

He goes out at 2.50pm on Master Saturday, also know as Moving Day.

Tiger Woods has incredibly made the cut after his car crash 14 months ago, he will be teeing up a little earlier than the leaders.

Leaderboard

  • Scheffler -8
  • Im, Schwartzel, Lowry, Niemann, Matsuyama -3
  • Varner III, D. Johnson, Na, Smith -2

Updates will come from Sam Tremlett  from Augusta National. And then Tom Clarke, Andrew Wright and Dan Parker in the UK.

ICYMI: SWAFFORD'S CLUB BREAKS

This was one of the stranger moments from yesterday, and well worth a watch. 

Hudson Swafford's iron head decided to call it a day mid way through his round yesterday. He still hit the ball (somehow), but his clubhead went flying off into Rae's Creek almost immediately after impact... 

Hovland

MIXED START FOR HOVLAND

A mixed start for Norway's Viktor Hovland this morning, he's made a birdie on the 2nd hole after bogeying the 1st - level par for the day. He's gone for the all-black look today. 

adam scott at the 2022 masters

FIRST BIRDIE & FIRST BOGEY OF THE DAY 

Congratulations on Mackenzie Hughes for securing the first birdie of the day and commiserations to Adam Scott for securing the first bogey of the day. 

You can see Scott's Saturday attire above - he is actually wearing something colourful today. His brown and grey monochrome efforts in the week didn't impress me. More fashion analysis to follow as and when we get it...

Putting Masters

PUTTS WIN PRIZES

Who is the hottest putter in the field right now? Do they hold the key to a run at Scottie Scheffler's lead? It may or may not be the man pictured above...

READY FOR A BIG DAY? 

It's Masters Moving Day - what a time to be alive. The first pairing of Adam Scott and Mackenzie Hughes are out on course as we speak...

How's everyone's day been so far? I played golf very early this morning and proved to myself that I can indeed hit a golf ball, which was nice. Birmingham City are losing but a few of my fantasy football players have started well so I'm in good spirits. If you're parking yourself in front of the TV for the rest of the day, I hope myself and the rest of the Golf Monthly team can keep you company. We'll have Elliott Heath and Sam Tremlett on the ground at Augusta National in a few hours, so you'll have to do with me, Dan Parker, until then. 

HOW ARE YOUR BETS DOING?

If like mine your bets are struggling, check out the post-cut match and outright tips from our betting expert legendary tipster Jeremy Chapman.

Masters Betting

ARE YOU READY FOR MOVING DAY?

Hopefully you have had a good morning wherever you are in the world and are ready for what should be a fascinating Saturday at Augusta National. The first group have just teed off - check out all all the tee times.

