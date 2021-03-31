Augusta National was formerly a plant nursery, and all the holes are named after flowers that line the course...

Augusta National Hole Names – The Masters

Augusta National, home of The Masters, is one of the most famous golf courses in the world.

The stunning Georgia paradise is known for its beautifully manicured fairways and greens and the beautiful colours of the flora.

The hole names are all derived from the flowers on the property, do you know them?

Below we list the Augusta National hole names…

Hole 1 – Tea Olive



‘Tea Olive’ is the first hole on the course and is a par 4 totalling 445 yards. The hole requires a drive over 300 yards to carry the cleverly placed fairway bunker. The plant behind the name of the hole is evergreen and can be pruned into a bush or tree. It will most likely bloom with white fragrant flowers appearing October to March. It can be spotted to the right of the fairway on the first and also at the back of the green. It was previously named Cherokee Rose for Georgia’s state flower.

Hole 2 – Pink Dogwood



‘Pink Dogwood’ is the first par 5 on the course and measures 575 yards. You can spot the red berried tree on both sides of the fairway. Before the name Pink Dogwood, the hole was named ‘Woodbine’. The changes that have been made over the years are the fairway bunker which has been moved to the right and the hole made longer due to the tee being pushed back 20-25 yards. An albatross on this hole in 2012 sparked a charge from South African Louis Oosthuizen but he came up short as American Bubba Watson won in the playoff.

Hole 3 – Flowering Peach



Flowering Peach is a short par 4 which at 350 yards gives the players a risk and reward chance when playing this hole. The hole has been the same since 1934 and the only changes is the bunkers that were built in 1982. With the small green its very rare that the players go for the green. Instead, players tend to lay up with a fairway wood or long iron due to the green not being entirely visible from the fairway. You can spot the flower to the right side of the third fairway which double blooms in early April just before the Tournament.

Hole 4 – Flowering Crab Apple



The first par 3 on the course is named ‘Flowering Crab Apple’ due to 1-inch apples falling in the summer. This hole is a monster at 240 yards and if that wasn’t hard enough, it is also guarded by a pair of bunkers at the front of the green. The hole used to be named “Palm”. You can spot the Flowering Crab Apple on the right side leading up to the green. The change to this hole was back in 2006 when the tee was moved back around 30-35 yards, which gives its yardage today.

Hole 5 – Magnolia



The 5th is known as Magnolia and is a par 4 totalling over 500 yards after changes in 2019. With the group of bunkers on the left side needing 315 yards to carry, you don’t want to go left here. Once you get to the green the humps and slopes make it very hard if you find yourself on the wrong side.

Hole 6 – Juniper



Juniper is the second par 3 on the course and measures 180 yards. Most pros are able to hit a seven iron and due to its length it could represent a birdie chance. The big change from when the course opened is that there used to be a pond at the front of the green. This has now been filled in and a bunker has been constructed instead. The flower Juniper can grow up to 40-50 feet high and can be spotted around the tee, to the left and to the right, and also around the green to the right hand side.

Hole 7 – Pampas



The hole that goes by the name of Pampas has had the most change to it, this includes the green being re-located and also bunkers added back in 1938. In 2006 there were three changes made, the tee was moved back around 35-40 yards, trees were added to both sides of the fairway and finally the green was rebuilt again to get a possible right-rear pin position. Formally known as Cedar, the Pampas flower can be spotted on the left side of the fairway.

Hole 8 – Yellow Jasmine



Yellow Jasmine is the second par 5 on the course and measures 570 yards. The hole is very difficult to reach in two due to the new fairway bunker that was re shaped and nearly doubled in size back in 2002. The only other change that has been made is that the tee has been moved back 15-20 yards and then moved 10 yards to the right, increasing the total distance of the hole. The Yellow Jasmine flower can be spotted just short of the green to the left.

Hole 9 – Carolina Cherry



Carolina Cherry is the final hole on the front nine and is a 460 yard par 4. The toughest part of this hole is undoubtedly the approach shot; this is because any shots that come up short are often seen rolling off the front of the green making it a very hard hole to par. The hole was made a lot harder back in 2002 when the tee was moved back 25-30 yards. The Carolina Cherry grows on the right hand side of the fairway.

Hole 10 – Camellia



Considered, along with the 5th, as the toughest hole on the course, Camellia is a long par 4 totalling 495 yards. The movement of the green in 1937 and also the movement of the tee backwards ten yards in 2002 is what’s added on the yardage. The Camellia can be spotted on this hole at the rear of the green and the left hand side of the fairway. Over the years, the hole has increased in yardage from 430 to 495 yards.

Hole 11 – White Dogwood



The opening hole of Amen Corner, White Dogwood represents another tough challenge due to it being a long par 4 measuring 505 yards. A fade off the tee is required for good positioning and the pond to the left of the green is very much in play with most players hitting long clubs into this green. Some changes are the tee being moved back about 10-15 yards, the fairway shifted to the left and trees being removed from the right side of the fairway.

Hole 12 – Golden Bell



The 12th is home to the shortest hole on the course but is definitely not the easiest (just ask Jordan Spieth!). The Golden Bell is a par 3 that plays 155 yards and has had no changes since the course first opened back in 1934. The hole was previously named the Three Pines. The green is protected by Rae’s Creek and when the wind gets blowing plenty of golf balls take a visit to the water. The Golden Bell grows at the back of the green on twelve and grows up to eight feet.

Hole 13 – Azalea



Risk and Reward for this hole is the main decision. Azalea is a par 5, stretching over 510 yards, that, like the 12th, is one of the world’s most famous holes. The shrub can be found the whole way up the hole from tee to green so pretty hard to miss.

Hole 14 – Chinese Fir



The 14th is named ‘Chinese Fir’ and is a par 4 stretching 440 yards. This is the only hole on the course that doesn’t have a bunker; its only bunker was removed back in 1952. This is one of the trickiest greens on the course and wrong-siding yourself can make it very difficult to save par. The hole was once named in the past as ‘Spanish Dagger’. The plant can be seen on the left hand side of the fairway. The first ever two-time winner Horton Smith chipped in at 14 and made birdie on 15 when he gained victory over Harry Cooper by one shot.

Hole 15 – Firethorn



Known as ‘Firethorn’, this 530 yard par 5 is one of the most entertaining holes to watch at The Masters. A pond in front of the green has been enlarged from 1961 onwards which can make it even harder when gong for the green in two. The changes to the hole since 1934 is that the tee has been moved back 30 yards and shifted to the left 20 yards. The Firethorn shrub can reach up to twelve feet high and can be spotted on the left hand side of the fairway.

Hole 16 – Redbud



The final par 3 on the course is named ‘Redbud’ and requires either a short or medium iron depending on the wind. The stream that ran across the front of the green has now been transformed into a pond. The flowering tree known as ‘Redbud’ can grow up to 30 feet high and can be spotted to the left of the pond and behind the tee. Stretching at 170 yards it is by no means an easy hole and many players can struggle to make their par if on the wrong side of the green. Tiger famously chipped in on this hole back in 2005 and helped him on his way to victory, beating Chris DiMarco in a playoff.

Hole 17 – Nandina

Known as ‘Nandina’ this par 4 stretching at 440 yards is no easy hole, even though most players do have a mid-iron into the green. The shrub can be seen on the hole near the records fountain and is also very close to the members’ tee. The shrub grows around 6-8 feet high. The hole has had one change since 1934 and that’s the original tee being moved back 10-15 yards in 2006. The hole is a good-luck symbol in Japan.

Hole 18 – Holly

The 18th at Augusta is one of the best closing holes in golf, stretching at 465 yards this par 4 is certainly not to be messed with. Bunkers that were constructed in 1967 are right in the landing area if you opt for driver. The hole known as ‘Holly’ has been increase from 420 yards to the now total of 465, this was down to the tee being moved back around 55-60 yards. The Holly can be spotted on the right of the 18th tee and also both sides of the fairway.