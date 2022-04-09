Quiz! European Winners Of The Masters
There have been eight European winners of The Masters. Can you name them all and do so against the clock?
European winners of The Masters might have seemed a fanciful notion at many points in Masters history. Up until 1980 – which was the 44th Masters – only four times had a European even appeared in the top 10 at The Masters. The best finish thus far had been by Englishman Peter Oosterhuis, in 1973, when he came tied for third with two others.
Two Scotsmen working as club professionals in America, Willie Macfarlane and Macdonald Smith, had finished 6th and in a tie for 7th respectively in the inaugural Masters of 1934. Spaniard Ramón Sota came tied 6th in 1965, and Englishman Maurice Bembridge came tied 9th in 1974. That was it.
Then in 1980 European provided not only a winner, but a wire-to-wire winner who finished four shots clear of the field. It was as if a dam had burst. In the first 43 years of The Masters, Europe had had only one player in the top five of a Masters; in the next 17 years Europe was to provide 10 winners of the Green Jacket.
In all, eight Europeans have won The Masters. Can you name then all? You have two and a half minutes to do so. To help, we have given the years that each golfer won. To enter an answer, you need only enter the golfer’s surname. You have two and a half minutes to name them all. Good luck.
We have more quizzes on the Golf Monthly quiz homepage for you to test your knowledge against. Or perhaps you may wish to challenge your friends to see if they can match your score on this quiz? Or, since you will have already worked out some of the answers, how about tackling our quiz on the non American winners of The Masters? Or if you fancy testing yourself further, why not go the whole hog and do the Masters winners quiz? Or if you fancy further testing your knowledge of European golf, how about our quiz on the winners of the European Tour's Order of Merit?
Contributing Writer Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests and he worked as contributing editor for the first few years of the Golf Monthly Travel Supplement. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine, travel supplement and website. He is a member of Trevose Golf & Country Club and has played golf in around 20 countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is the author of five books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.
-
-
