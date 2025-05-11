Sepp Straka Holds Off Shane Lowry To Claim Truist Championship

Refresh

SEPP STRAKA HOLDS HIS NERVE Rolling his lengthy putt up to three-feet, Straka can only watch as Lowry hits his birdie attempt. However, the Major winner rams his putt well by the hole and can't drain the one coming back. That takes all the pressure off Straka, who taps in for a par and a two shot victory, with the Austrian securing a first Signature Event and second PGA Tour title of 2025 in the process.

GREAT SHOTS FROM STRAKA AND LOWRY That's so good from Straka who, from the fairway bunker and 210 yards away, lands his approach halfway up the green and rolls it by the flag. It finishes around 30-foot from the hole and forces Lowry to make birdie. Speaking of Shane, he is forced to take a drop due to the hospitality tent and, with a clean lie, he needs to go close. Striking his iron from 200 yards, it's an excellent approach from Lowry, who finds the green and leaves himself 20-foot from the flag for birdie.

DRAMA AT THE 18TH Straka needs to find the fairway at the last but, with his drive, he pulls it left and into the bunker. It should, hopefully, be far enough back to not worry the three-time PGA Tour winner. In terms of Lowry, he pulls his tee shot even further left and, as it lands, it hits the roof of the hospitality and has gone 30-yards further down the hole. What's more, it's reportedly a perfect lie in the thick rough! This isn't over...

PARS AT THE 17TH Straka is first to hit his putt and, from range, he lags it up to three-feet, all-but securing his par. That leaves the door ajar for Lowry who, from 20-foot, hits a good putt, but it doesn't turn. Lowry pars and, after tapping in, Straka follows in his Ryder Cup teammate, with the Austrian parring the hole to lead by a single stroke going down the 18th hole.

JT FINALLY MAKES BIRDIE Is it too late? Thomas has not holed anything this back nine but, at the hardest hole on the course, the par 4 17th, he finally gets one to drop for birdie! He is now 14-under, two back of Straka, who is safely in the fairway behind. Up first, though, is Lowry, who from 194-yards manages to cut the ball in and finishes it on the back edge of the green. Lowry has a look for birdie coming up and, in terms of Straka, he puts his 7-iron from 175-yards into the center of the green and face a long two-putt.

BOGEY FOR LOWRY Although he is short sided, Lowry plays an incredible chip that finishes six-feet from the hole. The shot deserves a par, but the putt hits the left side of the hole and spits out, with Lowry bogeying to fall back to 15-under. In terms of Straka, he safely rolls up his long-range putt for par and taps in to stay 16-under, with the Austrian now one shot clear.

MISTAKE FROM LOWRY This is getting nervy and, at the 222-yard par 3 16th, Lowry pulls his shot left and in to the thick rough. It's not in the bunker, but he is short sided and will need all of his short game expertise to get up-and-down. Sensing a chance to counter, Straka fires his long-iron at the flag and it's on a great line. However, it comes up a few feet short and runs back down the slope. He'll have around 30-feet for birdie coming up.

STRAKA MATCHES LOWRY That is gutsy from Straka, who has just seen Lowry almost hole his wedge shot for eagle. Playing to the right of the hole, Straka then rolls in his six-footer for birdie to match his opponent. Both men are at 16-under, three shots clear of Thomas, who has just failed to get up-and-down for par at the par 3 16th.

HOW GOOD FROM LOWRY?! Lowry is known for his magic touch with the wedges and, at the par 5 15th, he demonstrates just that with an outrageously good wedge shot from the rough! Landing it on the front edge of the green, the ball rolls out and just misses the hole by inches. It's an easy birdie for Lowry, who gets to 16-under and puts a lot of pressure on Straka, who is in a similar position to him.

MASSIVE MISS FROM JT Is that Thomas' tournament finished? Playing the par 5 15th, one of the easier holes at Philadelphia Cricket Club, the American finds the bunker with his second, but plays a glorious shot to three-feet. It seems the birdie is guaranteed; however, Thomas never looks comfortable over the ball and pulls his putt left of the hole. That was to join the leaders, and means Thomas remains 14-under, one back of Straka and Lowry, who are both in the fairway. Huge miss from JT!

FLEETWOOD AND BRIDGEMAN BIRDIE THE 18TH Exceptional final hole from both Tommy Fleetwood and Jacob Bridgeman, who both birdie the 18th to join Cantlay at 12-under-par. The duo will take some good momentum into next week's PGA Championship.

INCHES AWAY FROM STRAKA Lowry is first up at the 14th and, with his lengthy birdie putt, he leaves it short and taps in for par. Having seen the line, Straka's attempt is on-line, but dives off to the right at the last minute. Both men par to remain at 15-under.

I'M LOVING THE 14TH The par 3 14th measures just 95 yards and is the shortest hole in the PGA Tour's ShotLink era. Certainly, it's been a tough test despite its short length and, with the final group, they both find the putting surface. Up first is Lowry, who sees his wedge shot finish around 34-feet from the hole. The door is open but, with his approach, Straka can only put it to 25-feet. Both will have lengthy birdie putts coming up.

CANTLAY SETS THE CLUBHOUSE TARGET (Image credit: Getty Images) Patrick Cantlay bogeys the final hole and finishes at 12-under-par which, currently, is the clubhouse target at the Truist Championship. It's a five-under-par final round of 65 for the American, who will come up a few shots shy. Back on the 14th, Thomas has another birdie putt to join the leaders but it slides by the right side. He remains at 14-under, one shot back of Straka and Lowry. Speaking of the duo, Straka's birdie putt at the par 13th goes by the hole, with Lowry's putt for birdie grazing the left edge. That was some effort from the Irishman, who taps in for par. Straka follows him seconds later and remains at 15-under with five holes remaining.

PARS AT THE 12TH FOR THE LEADERS Both Straka and Lowry find the putting surface at the par 4 12th but, from range, both don't threaten the hole. Importantly, Lowry is able to clean up from three-feet, while Straka taps in from two-feet to remain at 15-under.

THOMAS MISSES BIRDIE PUTT The American played an excellent approach in to the 12th but, from 13-feet, Thomas' attempt somehow misses on the right side. It was an excellent putt, but it's a missed chance for Thomas, who remains one back.

LOWRY SHARES THE LEAD (Image credit: Getty Images) All change at the top! Lowry just misses his birdie putt and taps in for par to remain at 15-under. However, after Straka splashes his bunker shot on to the green, the Austrian's par putt slides by the left side. He has made back-to-back bogeys and has dropped back into a share of the lead with Lowry. Up ahead, Justin Thomas, who is now one shot back, plays a glorious approach from the thick rough and leaves his upcoming birdie putt below the hole. He will have a great look to tie the lead!

APPROACH ON 11 Lowry plays his approach into the par 4 11th first and, with a 9-iron from 156-yards, it's just left of the flag and misses the slope by mere feet. Either way, he leaves himself around 20-feet for birdie and will have a chance to square things up with Straka. Speaking of Straka, he is, unluckily, on a severe downhill lie after a great tee shot. Hitting a wedge, it spins up and comes up short, eventually finishing in the greenside bunker left of the flag.

PERFECT DRIVES FROM STRAKA AND LOWRY The 11th is a tough driving hole but, with their tee shots, both Straka and Lowry pound their drives down the center of the fairway. They will now have a great chance to go at the flag at the par 4.

BOGEY FOR STRAKA Well, that was a surprise! Straka leaves his first putt well short from distance and, despite his incredible display today, he misses the hole from six-feet, leading to a bogey to drop back to 16-under. After watching his playing partner miss, Lowry steps up and knocks in his par putt from four-foot to remain at 15-under, now just one back of Straka.

TREE TROUBLE FOR THE LEADERS Straka pushes his tee shot right on the par 4 10th and, shortly after, Lowry goes the opposite way and well left. There's a total of 63 yards between the two! Playing their second shots, Straka is blocked out by the trees yet manages to find the green. The 32-year-old is well away from the flag, though, and will have a long two putt coming up. In terms of Lowry, he is also blocked out but, from the thick rough, he manages to create a beautiful hooked iron shot that finds the center of the green. He is far closer than his partner, but will still need a good two putt for par.

STRAKA DRAINS ANOTHER PUTT (Image credit: Getty Images) This is world-class putting from Straka, who holes yet another lengthy putt to get to 17-under-par. That's just his 13th putt of the front nine, and continues his incredible display on the greens. After watching his playing partner hole his birdie, Lowry steps up but his attempt is always left, with the Major winner tapping in for par to remain at 15-under, two back of Straka.

PAR FOR THOMAS AT THE NINTH Justin Thomas plays a great approach into the par 4 ninth and, from 20-foot, his birdie putt just slides by the left-side. He taps in for par and remains at 14-under, two back of Straka. Speaking of Straka, he finds the green safely at the ninth, with a mid-range birdie putt coming up. From 103-yards, Lowry's wedge shot is right down the flag but spins off the front of the green. He should have a straightforward up-and-down coming up, however.

TWO SHOT SWING AT THE EIGHTH Just as I type that out, Straka plays a delightful approach at the par 3 eighth and rolls in a gorgeous right-to-left putt for birdie from 15-feet. It gets better for the Austrian as, after holing his attempt, Lowry misses his par putt from nine-foot and goes from 16-under to 15-under, now one shot back of Straka.