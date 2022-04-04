Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Masters Weather Forecast 2022

The 2022 Masters Tournament is once again being held in its usual April slot in the calendar. A year ago, the weather was largely mundane apart from a 77-minute delay during the third-round because of inclement weather. This pause gave Hideki Matsuyama the platform to go and attack the back nine which he did, shooting a 65 to put him four shots clear heading into the final day. He would win easily.

So then, given how the weather can often play a big part in the tournament, especially those much-feared gusts of wind on Amen Corner, what does the weather forecast look like for 2022? Take a look below.

Of course all of this is set to change throughout the week and we will update this page regularly as a result.

Tuesday

100% chance for afternoon and evening rain and thunderstorms. Heavy rain and strong thunderstorms likely at times.

Rainfall: 1.00-1.50”, Low: 54F High: 75F, Winds: SE shifting SW 10-15, G 20-25 mph

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance for afternoon showers. 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms after 5 PM into Wednesday night.

Rainfall: 0.25-0.50”, Low: 61F High: 82F, Winds: SW 10-15, G 20 mph

Thursday

40% chance for early morning showers. Becoming partly cloudy and breezy.

Low: 62F High: 77F, Winds: W 10-15, G 20 mph

Friday

A mix of sun and clouds, windy and cooler.

Low: 47F High: 67F, Winds: W 15, G 20-25 mph

Saturday

Partly cloudy, breezy and cool.

Low: 41F High: 63F, Winds: W-NW 10-15, G 20 mph

Sunday

Mostly sunny and warmer after a chilly start.

Low: 39F High: 74F, Winds: W-NW 6-12 mph