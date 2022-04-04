The Masters Weather Forecast 2022
We could be in for a colder and wetter Augusta National this year...
The Masters Weather Forecast 2022
The 2022 Masters Tournament is once again being held in its usual April slot in the calendar. A year ago, the weather was largely mundane apart from a 77-minute delay during the third-round because of inclement weather. This pause gave Hideki Matsuyama the platform to go and attack the back nine which he did, shooting a 65 to put him four shots clear heading into the final day. He would win easily.
So then, given how the weather can often play a big part in the tournament, especially those much-feared gusts of wind on Amen Corner, what does the weather forecast look like for 2022? Take a look below.
Of course all of this is set to change throughout the week and we will update this page regularly as a result.
Tuesday
100% chance for afternoon and evening rain and thunderstorms. Heavy rain and strong thunderstorms likely at times.
Rainfall: 1.00-1.50”, Low: 54F High: 75F, Winds: SE shifting SW 10-15, G 20-25 mph
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance for afternoon showers. 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms after 5 PM into Wednesday night.
Rainfall: 0.25-0.50”, Low: 61F High: 82F, Winds: SW 10-15, G 20 mph
Thursday
40% chance for early morning showers. Becoming partly cloudy and breezy.
Low: 62F High: 77F, Winds: W 10-15, G 20 mph
Friday
A mix of sun and clouds, windy and cooler.
Low: 47F High: 67F, Winds: W 15, G 20-25 mph
Saturday
Partly cloudy, breezy and cool.
Low: 41F High: 63F, Winds: W-NW 10-15, G 20 mph
Sunday
Mostly sunny and warmer after a chilly start.
Low: 39F High: 74F, Winds: W-NW 6-12 mph
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TS3
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
