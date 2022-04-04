The Masters Weather Forecast 2022

We could be in for a colder and wetter Augusta National this year...

The 2022 Masters Tournament is once again being held in its usual April slot in the calendar. A year ago, the weather was largely mundane apart from a 77-minute delay during the third-round because of inclement weather. This pause gave Hideki Matsuyama the platform to go and attack the back nine which he did, shooting a 65 to put him four shots clear heading into the final day. He would win easily. 

So then, given how the weather can often play a big part in the tournament, especially those much-feared gusts of wind on Amen Corner, what does the weather forecast look like for 2022? Take a look below. 

Of course all of this is set to change throughout the week and we will update this page regularly as a result. 

Tuesday

100% chance for afternoon and evening rain and thunderstorms. Heavy rain and strong thunderstorms likely at times. 

Rainfall: 1.00-1.50”, Low: 54F High: 75F, Winds: SE shifting SW 10-15, G 20-25 mph

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance for afternoon showers. 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms after 5 PM into Wednesday night. 

Rainfall: 0.25-0.50”, Low: 61F High: 82F, Winds: SW 10-15, G 20 mph

Thursday

40% chance for early morning showers. Becoming partly cloudy and breezy. 

Low: 62F High: 77F, Winds: W 10-15, G 20 mph

Friday

A mix of sun and clouds, windy and cooler. 

Low: 47F High: 67F, Winds: W 15, G 20-25 mph

Saturday

Partly cloudy, breezy and cool. 

Low: 41F High: 63F, Winds: W-NW 10-15, G 20 mph

Sunday

Mostly sunny and warmer after a chilly start. 

Low: 39F High: 74F, Winds: W-NW 6-12 mph

