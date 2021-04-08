We take a look at what the big-hitting American is wearing out on Tour.

What Is Tony Finau Wearing?

American Tony Finau signed with Nike in 2016 and used not just the brand’s apparel, but golf clubs too. However the brand would stop making golf clubs that very year.

Regardless Finau still continues to wear Nike apparel which always looks to stand out from the crowd when all eyes are on them. The current line of garments continues this trend.

Let’s take a look at what he is wearing for the first Major of 2021, The Masters.

Nike NRG MSTR Polo

A bold and eye catching design, Finau will wear this polo during a couple of rounds this week. It comes in four base colours, black, white, grey and cyber green, and it looks like Tony will wear the latter two colours at Augusta.

Designed to emulate the marking on a golf course map, the striped design may stand out but doesn’t compromise on performance either. The proven Dri-Fit technology material wicks moisture away to the outer reaches of the fabric in order to maintain comfort levels by keeping Tony cool and dry.

Nike The Space Dot Polo

Made from 65% cotton and 35% polyester, the Space Dot Slim Polo Shirt is designed to offer maximum ventilation and comfort on those warmer days. We are sure you agree, it also has a design that is sure to raise a few eyebrows which won’t bother Tony as he always pushes the boat out with his apparel. He will wear the black design and the cyber green colour too.

Nike Flex Golf Trousers

A favourite design of ours because of the stretch fabric, we believe Finau will wear Nike Flex Golf trousers this week at Augusta in different colours.

Nike Repel Golf Anorak

Nike have also gone down the hoodie route of late with this Repel Golf Anorak. The exterior has water repellent properties and the jacket can be tailored to fit nicely with things like the adjustment toggle at the waist. Expect it to come out if rain showers hit Augusta.

Nike NK Space Dot Repel Hoodie

Tony will also opt for this hoodie too if the heavens open this week. It too has the water repellent properties of the design above, as well as the comfort details, but comes in a bright and outlandish design. It also comes in white but Finau will opt for the Cyber Green colourway.

Nike Janoski G Shoes

Finau appears to be the only player to go for the Janoski G golf shoes from Nike. This classic skate shoe has been transformed through using some signature Nike Golf design details to adapt the style for the golf course, ensuring performance and comfort too.

For example the soft foam cushioning offers comfort with every step, while the integrated traction on the spikeless rubber outsole ensures grip is provided on the course while still remaining soft and comfortable for harder surfaces away from the course.

Nike Aerobill Classic 99 MSTR Cap

His cap for the week will be the above model and we also think he has a couple of other different colours for the week too.

Nike Stretch Woven Belt

Finau will also wear this Nike Stretch Woven Men’s Golf Belt which is incredibly stretchy for a comfortable fit on the course.

Nike Tour Classic 3 Glove

It looks like Finau will also opt for a Players only version of the Tour Classic 3 glove as well.