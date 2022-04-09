Masters Saturday Tee Times Announced For Augusta's Moving Day

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Scottie Scheffler takes a five stroke lead into the weekend at The Masters after a five-under-par 67 on Friday at Augusta National.

The World No.1 will have a Masters champion for company in the third round as South African Charl Schwartzel, winner of the Green Jacket in 2011, keeps him company after a 69 (-3) got him to three-under-par earlier in the day.

They go off in the final group together at 2.50pm local time (7.50pm BST), following the group of Shane Lowry and Sungjae Im at 2.40pm who are also both at three-under.

The star of the show Tiger Woods goes off 1pm local (6pm BST) with Kevin Kisner, while Rory McIlroy is out at 12.20pm local (5.20pm BST) alongside Sepp Straka.

Masters third round tee times:

10.20am EDT/3.20pm BST: Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott

10.30am EDT/3.30pm BST: Viktor Hovland, Min Woo Lee

10.40am EDT/3.40pm BST: Seamus Power, Marc Leishman

10.50am EDT/3.50pm BST: Lucas Glover, Cameron Davis

11am EDT/4pm BST: Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood

11.10am EDT/4.10pm BST: Tom Hoge, Billy Horschel

11.20am EDT/4.20pm BST: Russell Henley, Patrick Reed

11.30am EDT/4.30pm BST: Tony Finau, Cameron Champ

11.40am EDT/4.40pm BST: Talor Gooch, Daniel Berger

12pm EDT/5pm BST: Si Woo Kim, Jason Kokrak

12.10pm EDT/5.10pm BST: Hudson Swafford, Harry Higgs

12.20pm EDT/5.20pm BST: Rory McIlroy, Sepp Straka

12.30pm EDT/5.30pm BST: Tyrrell Hatton, Jon Rahm

12.40pm EDT/5.40pm BST: Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia

12.50pm EDT/5.50pm BST: Robert MacIntyre, Lee Westwood

1pm EDT/6pm BST: Kevin Kisner, Tiger Woods

1.10pm EDT/6.10pm BST: Webb Simpson, Patrick Cantlay

1.20pm EDT/6.20pm BST: Matt Fitzpatrick, JJ Spaun

1.40pm EDT/6.40pm BST: Justin Thomas, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1.50pm EDT/6.50pm BST: Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann

2pm EDT/7pm BST: Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris

2.10pm EDT/7.10pm BST: Cameron Smith, Corey Conners

2.20pm EDT/7.20pm BST: Dustin Johnson, Kevin Na

2.30pm EDT/7.30pm BST: Hideki Matsuyama, Harold Varner III

2.40pm EDT/7.40pm BST: Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry

2.50pm EDT/7.50pm BST: Scottie Scheffler, Charl Schwartzel

Video: Perks of winning the Masters