Masters Saturday Tee Times Announced For Augusta's Moving Day
Scottie Scheffler and Charl Schwartzel go off in the final group at 2.50pm local time
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Scottie Scheffler takes a five stroke lead into the weekend at The Masters after a five-under-par 67 on Friday at Augusta National.
The World No.1 will have a Masters champion for company in the third round as South African Charl Schwartzel, winner of the Green Jacket in 2011, keeps him company after a 69 (-3) got him to three-under-par earlier in the day.
They go off in the final group together at 2.50pm local time (7.50pm BST), following the group of Shane Lowry and Sungjae Im at 2.40pm who are also both at three-under.
The star of the show Tiger Woods goes off 1pm local (6pm BST) with Kevin Kisner, while Rory McIlroy is out at 12.20pm local (5.20pm BST) alongside Sepp Straka.
Masters third round tee times:
10.20am EDT/3.20pm BST: Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott
10.30am EDT/3.30pm BST: Viktor Hovland, Min Woo Lee
10.40am EDT/3.40pm BST: Seamus Power, Marc Leishman
10.50am EDT/3.50pm BST: Lucas Glover, Cameron Davis
11am EDT/4pm BST: Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood
11.10am EDT/4.10pm BST: Tom Hoge, Billy Horschel
11.20am EDT/4.20pm BST: Russell Henley, Patrick Reed
11.30am EDT/4.30pm BST: Tony Finau, Cameron Champ
11.40am EDT/4.40pm BST: Talor Gooch, Daniel Berger
12pm EDT/5pm BST: Si Woo Kim, Jason Kokrak
12.10pm EDT/5.10pm BST: Hudson Swafford, Harry Higgs
12.20pm EDT/5.20pm BST: Rory McIlroy, Sepp Straka
12.30pm EDT/5.30pm BST: Tyrrell Hatton, Jon Rahm
12.40pm EDT/5.40pm BST: Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia
12.50pm EDT/5.50pm BST: Robert MacIntyre, Lee Westwood
1pm EDT/6pm BST: Kevin Kisner, Tiger Woods
1.10pm EDT/6.10pm BST: Webb Simpson, Patrick Cantlay
1.20pm EDT/6.20pm BST: Matt Fitzpatrick, JJ Spaun
1.40pm EDT/6.40pm BST: Justin Thomas, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
1.50pm EDT/6.50pm BST: Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann
2pm EDT/7pm BST: Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris
2.10pm EDT/7.10pm BST: Cameron Smith, Corey Conners
2.20pm EDT/7.20pm BST: Dustin Johnson, Kevin Na
2.30pm EDT/7.30pm BST: Hideki Matsuyama, Harold Varner III
2.40pm EDT/7.40pm BST: Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry
2.50pm EDT/7.50pm BST: Scottie Scheffler, Charl Schwartzel
Video: Perks of winning the Masters
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered three Open Championships on-site including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: Titleist 818H2
Irons: Honma TR20B
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
'One Of The Better Rounds Of My Career' -Lowry In Contention Heading Into Masters Weekend
Shane Lowry produced a stunning four-under-par round at Augusta National, as he moved into a share of second place
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
'I've Got A Chance Going Into The Weekend' - Tiger Woods After 22nd Consecutive Masters Cut
Woods believes he has a chance to get himself into position for the back nine on Sunday after once again making the cut at Augusta
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
'One Of The Better Rounds Of My Career' -Lowry In Contention Heading Into Masters Weekend
Shane Lowry produced a stunning four-under-par round at Augusta National, as he moved into a share of second place
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
'I've Got A Chance Going Into The Weekend' - Tiger Woods After 22nd Consecutive Masters Cut
Woods believes he has a chance to get himself into position for the back nine on Sunday after once again making the cut at Augusta
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
The Ball That Shane Lowry Says Makes Him A Great Wind Player
Along with great skill, Lowry's equipment helps him play well in the wind...
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Bryson DeChambeau Misses Cut By Eight After Worst Ever Major Round
DeChambeau produced his worst ever round at a Major championship as he missed the cut by eight shots
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
'My Putting This Week Is Absolutely Disgusting' - Tyrrell Hatton 'So Frustrated'
The Englishman didn't hold back after a slow couple of days on the greens at The Masters
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Masters 2022 Cut Line - Big Names Set To Miss The Weekend
Some big names are looking like they may miss out on the weekend, with the cut at The Masters taking place on Friday evening
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
'I'm Still Right There' - McIlroy Confident Of Masters Weekend Charge
The four-time Major winner doesn't think he has played himself out of this year's Masters
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
WATCH: Stewart Cink Celebrates With His Son After Ace on Augusta's 16th
With his son on the bag, Stewart Cink produced a hole-in-one at the par 3 16th
By Matt Cradock • Published