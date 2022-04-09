Scottie Scheffler Saves Bogey After Rules Drama On 18th At The Masters
The World No.1 managed to salvage a bogey down the last after pulling his drive into a bush
Scottie Scheffler managed to salvage a closing bogey on the 18th hole at Augusta National despite a poor drive that left him needing a penalty drop out from a bush.
The World No.1 pulled his tee shot left and it clattered into the trees and ended just 222 yards away, leaving him a total of 237 yards left to the pin. His ball was quickly found and the American needed a two-club-length drop out to the right onto the pine straw. The ruling took a while for him to make a decision and then mark his ball to identify it, something perfectly allowed in the Rules of Golf.
He found a position to drop his ball two club-lengths out to the right and from there he began removing pine straw, which is classified as a loose impediment. He was not able to remove dirt so was carefully taking away the pine straw.
He then dug his tee into the ground around where he was planning to drop the ball to check for any tree roots, which was certainly a wise decision to ensure he avoided injury by striking a root whilst leading The Masters with 19 holes remaining.
From there, he hit a sensational long iron to the back edge of the green and he two-putted for a vital bogey after staring at least a double in the face following his wayward drive.
He eventually carded a 71 (-1) to finish the day at nine-under-par and three clear of Cameron Smith with 18 holes of the 2022 Masters remaining. His round featured a total of six birdies and five bogeys on a tough scoring day at Augusta where Cameron Smith was the only player to shoot in the 60s.
Video: Perks of winning The Masters
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered three Open Championships on-site including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: Titleist 818H2
Irons: Honma TR20B
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
