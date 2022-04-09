Scottie Scheffler Saves Bogey After Rules Drama On 18th At The Masters

The World No.1 managed to salvage a bogey down the last after pulling his drive into a bush

Scottie Scheffler walks out of a bush
Scottie Scheffler managed to salvage a closing bogey on the 18th hole at Augusta National despite a poor drive that left him needing a penalty drop out from a bush.

The World No.1 pulled his tee shot left and it clattered into the trees and ended just 222 yards away, leaving him a total of 237 yards left to the pin. His ball was quickly found and the American needed a two-club-length drop out to the right onto the pine straw. The ruling took a while for him to make a decision and then mark his ball to identify it, something perfectly allowed in the Rules of Golf.

He found a position to drop his ball two club-lengths out to the right and from there he began removing pine straw, which is classified as a loose impediment. He was not able to remove dirt so was carefully taking away the pine straw.

He then dug his tee into the ground around where he was planning to drop the ball to check for any tree roots, which was certainly a wise decision to ensure he avoided injury by striking a root whilst leading The Masters with 19 holes remaining.

From there, he hit a sensational long iron to the back edge of the green and he two-putted for a vital bogey after staring at least a double in the face following his wayward drive. 

He eventually carded a 71 (-1)  to finish the day at nine-under-par and three clear of Cameron Smith with 18 holes of the 2022 Masters remaining. His round featured a total of six birdies and five bogeys on a tough scoring day at Augusta where Cameron Smith was the only player to shoot in the 60s.

