'That's What P***** Me Off' - Angry Rahm Laments Masters 'Bad Luck'
The Spaniard cut a frustrated figure during day one of the 86th Masters
Jon Rahm attributed his disappointing two-over 74 on day one of this year's Masters to "bad luck", as his run of rounds of par or better came to an end on Thursday at Augusta National.
Not since an opening 75 in the 2018 tournament has the Spaniard failed to match or beat the card at the iconic Augusta layout. However, his streak has now been snapped at 15, just one shy of the record set by Tiger Woods from 1997 to 2001.
During his round, Rahm cut a frustrated figure and could be heard complaining about "mud balls" as a result of the thunderstorms that swept through the area early in the week. That frustration clearly spilled over into his post-round interview, but despite the setback in his quest to win a second Major title, the World No. 2 insisted his game is in good shape.
Asked to sum up his day, Rahm said: "Most hated question on the planet - not happy. Played great golf, got four mud balls. What am I going to do about that? That's what it is. It's bad luck, and that's what pisses me off. That's all I can say."
He was, however, pleased to have a full complement of patrons back on-site, despite being unable to give them much to cheer about.
"It's good to hear the cheers and the atmosphere is good. I think it would be a big difference more Sunday than a Thursday. But to be honest, it's not where my head's at right now."
Looking on the bright side, when Rahm did last return an over-par score in 2018, he recovered brilliantly with three rounds in the 60s to finish on his own in fourth place, just four shots behind eventual winner Patrick Reed.
He'll be hoping to kick-start something similar when he gets his second round under way at 10.23am local time (3.23pm UK time).
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a handicap of 1. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade M1 (15°)
Driving iron: Wilson Staff Model Driving Iron (21°)
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro '19 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
-
-
