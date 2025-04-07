How To Watch The Masters 2025: Live Streams, TV Channels, Schedule

Watch The Masters this week as the first Major of the 2025 golf season takes place at the iconic Augusta National, with Golf Monthly bringing you all the information on TV channels, live streaming, free coverage, and how to watch The Masters wherever you are in the world.

Television viewers used to be severely limited as to what action in The Masters they could see. For many years only the back nine holes were televised. Indeed, when broadcast partner CBS began showing The Masters in 1956 it was only holes 15-18 that were televised.

But in 1997 the club’s policy changed and some front-nine play was shown and in 2002 full course coverage was allowed.

Augusta National Golf Club has then gone even further and now every shot by every player can be viewed in some way or another, with feeds of certain parts of the course, and of featured groups, in addition to the main broadcast. This can also be free to view, as we explain below.

So viewers of the 89th Masters can see every shot of Rory McIlroy’s attempt to become the sixth man to achieve golf’s modern Grand Slam, or of Scottie Scheffler's attempt to defend his title.

Last year the defending champion, Jon Rahm, put up a poor defence of his title finishing in a six-way tie for 45th. Some put this down to him joining the less competitive LIV Golf League. How the dozen LIV golfers in the field will fare is another intriguing subplot to the action.

Read on for our guide on how to watch The Masters online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Are there any free live streams for The Masters?

You can watch The Masters for free thanks to the tournament itself, which is providing free live streaming on its own website, Masters.com. Access is only available in the USA.

Not in the US right now? Streaming via Masters.com is geo-restricted, so it will only work in the States, but if you're out of the country right now you can still get your usual access while abroad by using a VPN – more on that below.

Masters.com will provide a simulcast of the TV broadcasts going out on ESPN and CBS over the course of the four days. On top of that, it will host a multi-feed streaming offering that includes Featured Groups and Featured Holes. In other words, it has the lot, and its giving it away for free – a rarity in this day and age.

Watch The Masters from anywhere

You can still access your usual streaming services even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

Watch The Masters golf in the US

Broadcast rights to The Masters 2025 in the US are split between two major broadcasters: ESPN and CBS. The opening two rounds of The Masters, on April 10 and 11, will go out on ESPN, while the final two rounds, on April 12 and April 13, will be shown on CBS and its streaming platform, Paramount+.

The Masters on ESPN

ESPN will be showing live coverage of the first two rounds of The Masters, on Thursday April 10 and Friday April 11. On both days, the television broadcast will run from 3pm to 7.30pm ET.

You can watch The Masters online on ESPN+, where, in addition to the simulcast of the TV broadcast, you'll find the multi-feed streaming offering. The Masters coverage on ESPN+ allows you to hone in on four Featured Groups as well as eight Featured Holes.

A subscription to ESPN+ costs $11.99 per month, or you could save over the course of a year with 12 months for $119.99. You can also bundle with other services, such as Disney+ and Hulu for $16.99 per month.

The Masters on CBS

For the final two days of The Masters, the broadcast reins switch from ESPN to CBS.

For CBS television viewers, coverage runs from 2pm to 7pm ET on both Saturday April 12 and Sunday April 13.

You can watch CBS online through its streaming platform, Paramount+, where you'll get an extra two hours of coverage, with streaming beginning at 12pm ET on both days. On top of that, like with ESPN's coverage, Paramount+ will also have the multi-feed live stream with Featured Groups and Featured Holes.

You can watch the multi-feed stream for The Masters on the basic Paramount+ subscription ($7.99 per month). However, to watch the full CBS broadcast online, you'll need the Paramount+ with Showtime plan, which costs $12.99 per month.

Watch The Masters without cable

If you don't have cable, you can still watch The Masters 2025 through the streaming platforms of ESPN and CBS, or Masters.com, as outlined above. Another option is to get a cord-cutting service that gives you cable channels in an online package.

Watch The Masters golf in the UK

Golf fans in the UK can watch The Masters 2025 on Sky Sports all this week.

The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf, while a lot of the action can also be found on Sky Sports Main Event.

Coverage starts at 2pm Thursday and Friday, and 3pm on Saturday and Sunday, running through the evening until 12.30am on all days.

► Who Are The Sky Sports Golf Team?

Sky Sports comes in long-term TV packages, either direct with Sky or through other providers such as EE and Virgin. Check out Sky Sports deals and packages for today’s best prices. For a more flexible streaming option, you can get all Sky Sports channels through the Now TV streaming service, which is £26 per month right now.

If you’re a Sky Sports subscriber who’s currently outside the UK, you can still watch the coverage via streaming provided you use a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch The Masters in Canada

In Canada, The Masters Championship: will be broadcast by TSN, which also has rights to the PGA Tour in Canada. The coverage will be shared across its various channels, often with simultaneous broadcasts from different parts of the course.

TV packages vary by provider, but if you want a Masters live stream, you can sign up to their online platform TSN+. Prices start from $8.99 a month.

How to watch The Masters in Australia

Golf fans in Australia can watch The Masters on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on channel 503, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming of all the rounds.

Kayo subscriptions start at $25 a month, but there's currently a free trial available.

The Masters: Format

The tournament is played as four rounds of 18-hole strokeplay. There is a halfway cut with the top 50 players and ties after 36 holes qualifying for the final two rounds.

The Masters: TV schedule and timings

Thursday 10th April - Round One:

• US (ET): 3pm-7.30pm (ESPN)

• Canada (EDT): 9.15am–7.30pm (TSN2/TSN4/TSN5/TSN+)

• UK (BST): 2pm–12.30am (Sky Sports Golf/Sky Sports Main Event)

• Australia (AEDT): 12.30am-9.30am on Friday (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)



Friday 11th April - Round Two:

• US (ET): 3pm-7.30pm (ESPN)

• Canada (EDT): 9.15am–7.30pm (TSN2/TSN4/TSN5/TSN+)

• UK (BST): 2pm–12.30am (Sky Sports Golf/Sky Sports Main Event)

• Australia (AEDT): 12.30am-9.30am on Saturday (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Saturday 12th April - Round Three:

• US (ET): 12pm-2pm (Paramount+); 2pm-7pm (CBS)

• Canada (EDT): 10am–7pm (TSN3/TSN4/TSN+)

• UK (BST): 3pm–12.30am (Sky Sports Golf); 3pm-5pm & 8pm-12.30am (Sky Sports Main Event)

• Australia (AEDT): 12am–9am on Sunday (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)



Sunday 13th April - Round Four:

• US (ET): 12pm-2pm (Paramount+); 2pm-7pm (CBS)

• Canada (EDT): 10am–7pm (TSN4/TSN5/TSN+)

• UK (GMT): 3pm–12.3am (Sky Sports Golf); 7pm-12.30am (Sky Sports Main Event)

• Australia (AEDT): 12am–9am on Monday (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

