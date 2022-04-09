Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Do These Putting Stats Reveal Who May Win The Masters This Weekend?

A solid putting performance around Augusta National's formidable greens is absolutely vital in a player's quest to secure a Green Jacket. With the final two rounds of the 2022 tournament about to take place, some interesting putting stats from the first two days have given us a fascinating insight into who is the hottest putter in the field right now. Can we spot an outside run from an in-form putter this week?

Justin Thomas is currently out on his own as the best putter of the field so far. He shot the joint-low round of the day on Friday and has only putted 52 times across his 36 holes. He has three putted just once, averaging just 1.44 putts per hole but still sits seven shots behind the lead. Harold Varner III is close behind, having putted just on one more occasion than Thomas.

Current leader by five shots Scottie Scheffler is, rather unsurprisingly, right up there in the putting stats too. He's averaging 1.53 putts per hole and also has just one three putt all week. Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama, who is currently tied second, has also had a tidy start on the greens, averaging 1.56 putts per hole with zero three putts this week.

Other names at the top of the putting stats can also be found at the top of the leaderboard, proving that players with a hot putter should be able to content for four days at Augusta. Interestingly Abraham Ancer, who missed the cut, was tied second for putting stats for the week while Charl Schwartzel, who is tied second, finds himself T35th in the putting stats.

At the other end of the spectrum, those who had cold flatsticks on Thursday and Friday are on an early flight out of Georgia this morning. Tyrrell Hatton, who rued his terrible putting all week, averaged 1.83 putts per hole and three putted four times on the 36 greens he played. Rory McIlroy is T72nd in the same putting statistics, possibly denting any chances of him making a run through the field this weekend.

So, what can we learn? Well, Justin Thomas' hot putter could carry him through a weekend charge. He currently sits seven shots back of the lead but is clearly dialled in on Augusta's greens right now.