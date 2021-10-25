The Masters
Records: 18 hole score - 63 strokes - Tied, Nick Price (1986) & Greg Norman (1996). Tournament low score – Tied, 270 strokes (-18) Tiger Woods (1997) & Jordan Spieth (2015). Augusta is one of the most famous golfing venues, designed by Bobby Jones and Alister MacKenzie. Golf Monthly will be keeping an eye on all the proceedings at Augusta National this year, so keep checking back to this page and also the Golf Monthly Facebook and Twitter channels for all the latest updates. Bernhard Langer's Augusta National Course Guide
Bernhard Langer knows the golf course at Augusta National better than most. The Masters champion of 1985 and 1993, Germany’s Langer made his Augusta debut in 1982 and he will be making his 34th Masters appearance this year. Among European golfers, only Sandy Lyle has appeared in more Masters tournaments (35 up to 2016) although Langer, 59, has made more cuts and played more Masters rounds. Here is Langer’s hole-by-hole guide to playing Augusta National 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14 | 15 | 16 | 17 | 18 Also don't forget to check out our social media channels for all the latest updates from within the gates of Augusta - Golf Monthly On Facebook and Golf Monthly On Twitter
Changes Afoot At Augusta National? Check Out These Incredible Images
It looks like a few holes could play quite differently when the Masters rolls back around next April
-
How Much Crystal Was Won At This Year's Masters?
It truly is a tradition like no other, so how much crystal did this year's Masters competitors walk away with?
By Andy Wright •
-
The Numbers That Took Matsuyama To Masters Victory
How Japan got its first Masters Champion
By Mark Townsend •
-
"We Know Matsuyama Can Be Excellent But We Know Little Else"
GM Editor-at-large Bill Elliott looks back on Hideki Matsuyama's maiden Major triumph at The Masters
By Bill Elliott •
-
Robert MacIntyre Earns Invite To 2022 Masters After "Dream" Debut
The Scot birdied the 72nd hole to finish in a tie for 12th place and earn an invite back next year
By Andy Wright •
-
Billy Horschel Apologises After Angry Video Emerges
The American has apologised to Augusta National after a video went viral of him losing his temper
By Elliott Heath •
-
Tiger Woods Congratulates Hideki Matsuyama On Masters Win
By Matt Cradock •
-
How Japanese TV Reacted To Matsuyama's Masters Win
How did Japanese TV react to Hideki Matsuyama's Masters win
By Dan Parker •
-
Matsuyama's Caddie Bows To Augusta National: Social Media Reacts
Hideki Matsuyama's caddie Shota Hayafuji removed his cap and bowed after winning The Masters
By Elliott Heath •
-
Hideki Matsuyama Makes History With Masters Triumph
By Matt Cradock •