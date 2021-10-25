The Masters Dates April 8-11 2021 Course Augusta National The Masters Quick Links

Records: 18 hole score - 63 strokes - Tied, Nick Price (1986) & Greg Norman (1996). Tournament low score – Tied, 270 strokes (-18) Tiger Woods (1997) & Jordan Spieth (2015). Augusta is one of the most famous golfing venues, designed by Bobby Jones and Alister MacKenzie.

Bernhard Langer's Augusta National Course Guide

Bernhard Langer knows the golf course at Augusta National better than most. The Masters champion of 1985 and 1993, Germany's Langer made his Augusta debut in 1982 and he will be making his 34th Masters appearance this year. Among European golfers, only Sandy Lyle has appeared in more Masters tournaments (35 up to 2016) although Langer, 59, has made more cuts and played more Masters rounds. Here is Langer's hole-by-hole guide to playing Augusta National