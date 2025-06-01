The Memorial Tournament Leaderboard And Live Updates: Scottie Scheffler Makes Turn Ahead In Ohio

Refresh

No such problems for Griffin, though, who is on the dancefloor with a makeable birdie chance to come.

The leader made the turn two strokes clear, but a loose tee shot at the 10th has eliminated any hopes he had of extending that. Scheffler's drive came to rest just in front of a tree, meaning he had to jab one back out to the fairway and then take aim from the centre cut. The World No.1 has an eight-foot putt remaining for par.

Hello and welcome to Golf Monthly's coverage of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Ohio. We've joined the action as the leaders make the turn, with Scottie Scheffler out in front on nine-under for the week.

The World No.1 has been faultless so far today, moving from eight to nine-under without a bogey on the card. Meanwhile, his playing partner and closest rival - as it stands - is Ben Griffin on seven-under-par. Griffin started out with a bogey but immediately corrected it before going bogey-birdie once more, reaching the turn in 36 strokes. If he wants to catch Scheffler, Griffin is going to need a few more birdies coming in.

Canada's Nick Taylor is third on six-under while Patrick Cantlay and Sepp Straka or both on five with Jordan Spieth at four-under. All of those players still stand a chance of reigning supreme today. We're about to see if there will be a new name on the trophy or whether Scheffler and Jack Nicklaus will be reunited.

Without further ado, let's get out to the course. Thank you for tuning in!