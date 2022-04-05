Tiger Woods To Make Masters Return 14 Months After Car Crash

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Tiger Woods intends to play in the 2022 Masters, confirming an incredible comeback following his near-career-ending car crash in Los Angeles last February.

"As of right now I feel like I am going to play, as of right now," he said in his pre-tournament press conference. "I'm going to play nine holes tomorrow. My recovery has been good."

The 15-time Major winner will make his first competitive start on the global scene since November 2020's delayed Masters, 16 months ago. He wowed the sporting world in December when finishing 2nd at the PNC Championship with son Charlie, where he rode in a cart for the 36-hole family tournament in Florida.

The hype was building for Woods' comeback after sources reported him practising at Medalist Golf Club in Florida with caddie Joe LaCava last week, before footage emerged of his private jet landing and taking off in Augusta, Georgia on Tuesday 29th March.

Woods was said to be heading to Augusta National, where he played 27 holes with Charlie and Justin Thomas, to test out if he could walk the famously undulating course. Well, clearly he liked what he felt and numerous figures state that his game is "all there" as he seeks to win his 16th Major and first since the 2019 Masters, where he completed one of sport's greatest comebacks following a spinal fusion surgery in 2017.

Woods won his fifth Masters title in 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods has won five Masters titles, in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005 and 2019. He is three short of Jack Nicklaus' record of 18 Major titles and is currently tied with Sam Snead for the most PGA Tour wins in history with 82.

He is already the most bet on golfer ahead of the tournament as the excitement builds for his long-awaited return.

