WATCH: 'Get On With It' - Billy Foster Hurries Up Matt Fitzpatrick

On the 13th hole at Augusta National, Billy Foster didn't mince his words as he told Matt Fitzpatrick to get on with his second shot

Billy Foster is one of the most recognisable caddies on the professional tour having caddied for the likes of Tiger Woods, Seve Ballesteros and Lee Westwood. Now on the bag for Englishman, Matt Fitzpatrick, the duo have made a very good team, with the 27-year-old securing multiple top 10 finishes, as well as a win at Valderrama last season.

During the second round of The Masters (opens in new tab) though, the pair had a slight squabble at the par 5 13th, with Fitzpatrick being told by his caddie to "get on with it." 

Undecided on whether to lay up or not, the Englishman looked unsure on a yardage that had been given by Foster. Stepping back from the ball, Fitzpatrick questioned the chat, which forced the straight talking caddie to say: "We've both thought about it and decided it's the right play so get on with it."

The quip resulted in the player to ask: "Oh sorry, are you in a rush?" To which Foster responded: "No, there's no rush."

The pace of play at The Masters (opens in new tab) had been questioned after the first round, with players taking around five-and-a-half hours to complete their 18 holes. However, with Foster, it was quite the contrast, with the Englishman telling his boss to get on with it.

Following the humorous moment, Fitzpatrick would go on to make a par at the par 5, with the Englishman remaining relatively steady throughout the remainder of his second round at Augusta National.

Foster is arguably one of the most experienced caddies on the Tour, with the Englishman caddying at many, many Majors and Ryder Cups. One famous story involves Foster at the Ryder Cup where he slid some sheets of toilet paper to Tiger Woods in a toilet cubicle (opens in new tab), with the caddie saying "Europe one-up" whilst he did so.

