Shane Lowry voiced his anger at caddie Brian 'Bo' Martin after missing his lay up spot by 30 yards on the 13th hole at Augusta National during the Masters third round.

Lowry hit his wedge shot well long of the pin on the par-5 13th before letting out his frustrations. "Left myself no shot," he said. "What a f****** s*** yardage that was. Well done, well done Bo. Only 30 yards out. Well done."

The Irishman hit his lay up just 125 yards on the 13th, assuming he hit a gap or pitching wedge, which left him 119 yards into the front pin. We assume from his comments that he wanted to leave himself more like 90 yards in so hit at least two clubs less than he needed to with the lay up.

To add to his frustrations, he then went on to three-putt for bogey from 47ft, dropping him back to three-under after reaching five-under earlier on the front nine.

The 2019 Open champion said his second round 68 was "one of my better rounds of my career" but his costly bogey on the 13th looks to have taken the wind out of his sails.

It's not the first mix up of 2022 between Shane and Bo after he aimed at the wrong HSBC sign during the Abu Dhabi Championship in January. He ended up 30 yards left of where he wanted to be on the final hole in the penalty area after the pair picked out the wrong sign. "Yeah, myself and Bo, we were aiming at the HSBC sign, but his one was 30 yards right of the one I was looking at," he said after the round.

Lowry currently ranks 35th in the world and is seeking his first win since that 2019 Open triumph at Royal Portrush.

