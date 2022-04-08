Masters Live Coverage 2022 Day 2 From Augusta: Im And McIlroy Among Morning Starters

The Masters Live Coverage Day 2 - Friday 2022
Well it was a dramatic and exhilarating 1st day of the 86th Masters from Augusta National.
Sungjae Im leads the way after a steady round of 67, but there was only one man who made the headlines and that was Tiger Woods, who defied his leg injury to shoot a wonderful round of one under par.
We will be continuing to give updates throughout the day, with a team on the ground at Augusta National and in the UK.
Leaderboard
- Im -5
- Smith -4
- Johnson, Willett, Niemann, Scheffler -3
- Connors, Cantlay, Kokrak -2
Quick Links
- Masters Round 2 Tee Times
- Masters Live Stream
- Masters Weather
- 9 Perks of Winning The Masters
- Augusta National Hole Names
Updates will come from Sam Tremlett and Elliott Heath from Augusta National. And then Tom Clarke, Matt Cradock and Dan Parker in the UK.
THE MASTERS CUT
We are just a few minutes away from the second round of action starting at Augusta National and, as is the case with most tournaments, we are likely to see a lot of chopping and changing on the leaderboard. That means there will be a cut at the end of play this evening. Find out how it is made here. (opens in new tab)
Current leader, Sungjae Im, shot a five-under-par round of 67 on Thursday. Today, on Friday, he will be amongst one of the early starters, with his second round (opens in new tab) getting underway at 9.39am EDT/2.39pm
The hole locations for Masters Friday. #themasters pic.twitter.com/MRIWs7N9DuApril 8, 2022
PIN LOCATIONS
As the second round start gets nearer and nearer, check out the hole locations that will be in play for the day here.
Welcome to the second round of action at the beautiful Augusta National. I am Matt Cradock (opens in new tab), and I will be taking you through the first few hours of play at The Masters. (opens in new tab)
Play is set to begin in just over half an hour, with 1988 Masters champion, Sandy Lyle, beginning proceedings. What a Friday we have in store!
Leader Sungjae Im is in the morning starters, along with Rory McIlroy. Check out all the Masters Round 2 tee times.
Have you recovered from the drama of day 1 of the 86th Masters? Well if you have or not we are here to bring you all the latest news, action and opinion as we go into day 2.