Live

Masters Live Coverage 2022 Day 2 From Augusta: Im And McIlroy Among Morning Starters

Masters Live Coverage 2022 Day 2 From Augusta - Sungjae Im leads as round 2 of the Masters takes place

Tom Clarke
By
published
Contributions from

11th hole at Augusta National


(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Masters Live Coverage Day 2 - Friday 2022

Well it was a dramatic and exhilarating 1st day of the 86th Masters from Augusta National.

Sungjae Im leads the way after a steady round of 67, but there was only one man who made the headlines and that was Tiger Woods, who defied his leg injury to shoot a wonderful round of one under par.

We will be continuing to give updates throughout the day, with a team on the ground at Augusta National and in the UK.

Leaderboard

  • Im -5
  • Smith -4
  • Johnson, Willett, Niemann, Scheffler -3
  • Connors, Cantlay, Kokrak -2

Quick Links

Updates will come from Sam Tremlett and Elliott Heath from Augusta National. And then Tom Clarke, Matt Cradock and Dan Parker in the UK.

Refresh

THE MASTERS CUT

We are just a few minutes away from the second round of action starting at Augusta National and, as is the case with most tournaments, we are likely to see a lot of chopping and changing on the leaderboard. That means there will be a cut at the end of play this evening. Find out how it is made here. (opens in new tab)

Im hits a shot

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Current leader, Sungjae Im, shot a five-under-par round of 67 on Thursday. Today, on Friday, he will be amongst one of the early starters, with his second round (opens in new tab) getting underway at 9.39am EDT/2.39pm

See more

PIN LOCATIONS

As the second round start gets nearer and nearer, check out the hole locations that will be in play for the day here.

Welcome to the second round of action at the beautiful Augusta National. I am Matt Cradock (opens in new tab), and I will be taking you through the first few hours of play at The Masters. (opens in new tab)

Play is set to begin in just over half an hour, with 1988 Masters champion, Sandy Lyle, beginning proceedings. What a Friday we have in store!

Leader Sungjae Im is in the morning starters, along with Rory McIlroy. Check out all the Masters Round 2 tee times.

Have you recovered from the drama of day 1 of the 86th Masters? Well if you have or not we are here to bring you all the latest news, action and opinion as we go into day 2.

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.