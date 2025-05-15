PGA Championship Leaderboard: Live Updates From Quail Hollow With Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele And Scottie Scheffler Out Early

Refresh

HERE'S YOUR LEADER Enough with all the chat about the world's top three. Here's your leader, Ryan Fox. Birdies at the 10th, 13th and 14th so far and he's now playing the par-5 15th. Great start and could be about to get even better. Scheffler, meanwhile, has made a jumpy start. After a poor drive on 11 and an average third shot from the front of the green, he has some 12 feet left for par. What a start for Ryan Fox 🤩 pic.twitter.com/LmOxlT6VFhMay 15, 2025

RORY BIRDIES HIS FIRST You can't get bored of watching Rory McIlroy drive the golf ball. He's off to a solid start with a birdie on the 10th. The same can't be said of Scheffler who has put in a double cross at the 11th. Rory McIlroy tees off at Quail Hollow ‼️ pic.twitter.com/n5X5Y1jmpsMay 15, 2025

BIRDIES FLOWING Rahm drops a long putt at the 11th (his second). It feels like it's important for the Spaniard to make a good start this week. That'll help his confidence. Back to the 10th, a 591-yard par 5. It's a par for the World No.1 and birdies for Schauffele and McIlroy. Schauffele played the hole perfectly, his chip for a eagle from a tight lie scaring the hole. McIlroy rolls in a nice putt from about 10 feet after a good pitch from the greenside rough.

FOX TO -3 'Flying Fox'. Not the first time you'll hear that today, so we'll get that in early. The Kiwi is out of the blocks quickly. Back to the marquee group and we have the top three in the world all taking aim at the par-5 10th with their second shots. We're about to see some short game magic from all three. McIlroy in an awkward spot but it would be no surprise to see all three start with birdies.

MARQUEE GROUP OFF Rory is off first. Not his best, finds the rough. Xander is Ok. Scheffler, wearing that orange polo, (nice) with the best of the lot. We're in for a special few hours with this lot. Ram is out, too, and he pars the 10th hole (his first). Ryan Fox leads the way early at -2.

SHOWTIME! Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are moments away from getting underway. No introductions needed. I'm predicting three long, straight drives. Stay tuned...

PAST CHAMPS OUT EARLY Great to see two former PGA champions out and about early at Quail Hollow - Padraig Harrington (2008) and Martin Kaymer (2010). Harrington enjoyed a purple patch winning the PGA Championship at Oakland Hills and two Open Championships in fairly quick time. Kaymer a winner, of course, at Whistling Straits in 2010 when he edged out Bubba Watson in a playoff. (Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO'S YOUR MONEY ON? Despite being the reigning Masters champion and having a record at Quail Hollow most players could only dream of, Rory McIlroy is not the bookmakers' favorite this week. Scottie Scheffler, the World No.1 and a recent winner at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, is back. While many of his rivals warmed up for the second men's Major of the year with a Signature Event, the 28-year-old took time at home to practice before making a run at his third Major title.

THE GREEN MILE We're only just underway in the first round. However, here's a reminder of what the players face towards the end of their round. The Green Mile is the name given to the final three holes at Quail Hollow, which represent one of the toughest finishing stretches in Major championship history and regularly the toughest on the PGA Tour. Measuring in at around 1,270 yards for the par-4, par-3, par-4 combination, carnage usually ensues as players try and cling on to their score during a white knuckle ride to the finish.

HERE'S WHAT THEY'RE PLAYING FOR It must be said, the Wanamaker Trophy (currently near the 1st tee) has to be one of the best-looking pieces of silverware in golf. Who really wants a jacket? Ok, that green one might be pretty cool, but you can't beat a massive trophy! The original Wanamaker Trophy stands at 28 inches (2.5 feet/75cm) high, 10-and-a-half inches in diameter, 27 inches from handle to handle, and weighs 27 pounds (12kg). Look at it, magnificent! (Image credit: Getty Images)

EARLY PICTURES FROM QUAIL HOLLOW I have to say, it looks delightful. My guess is that we're going to see some low numbers today - looks soft and 'getable'. Here's Luuuuuuuuuke making his way towards the 1st tee. He's got a very busy year ahead of him, of course, and will be no stranger to an early morning. Perhaps this is why they put the former World No.1 golfer off first. Incidentally, did you know that there hasn't been an English winner of the PGA Championship since 1919? (Image credit: Getty Images)

WE'RE OFFICIALLY UNDERWAY Right, we're off. Enjoy! It's an early one for these chaps but Ryan Fox is off and he's made birdie at 1... Great to see European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald get us off. I'm sure there will be quite a bit going on inside his head this week; he'll be hoping to see some European names up there contending on Sunday afternoon. The 107th PGA Championship is officially underway. Watch now on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/ay0ihXDgyFMay 15, 2025

WHEN'S BRYSON OUT? Bryson DeChambeau is out at 1.47pm ET with Viktor Hovland and Gary Woodland. The PGA opted not to put him with Rory, but I think we'd all like to see these two players in the same group on Saturday/Sunday. I think this is a genuine rivalry now. You can't force these things as a lot of the players on tour are just good friends. I'm not saying there's not respect there, but they are two very different characters.

PGA WEATHER UPDATE I'm no meteorologist but I've had a good look at the weather and I'd describe it as 'mixed but Ok'ish'. A dry and warm start is expected before unsettled conditions on Saturday. The first two rounds look like playing out in fine conditions, with the biggest concern being the humidity as temperatures approach 90F on Friday. However, Saturday is likely to bring more unsettled weather, with the potential for thunderstorms, the chance of downpours leading to flooding and strong gusts of wind. It won't be quite as humid on Sunday, although it will remain warm with clouds and sun. Summary... Thursday: Partly sunny and humid; Low: 68F; High: 87F; Winds: SW 8 mph

Friday: Very warm and humid with some sunshine; Low: 71F; High: 89F; Winds: WSW 7 mph

Saturday: Partly sunny and humid with breezes in the morning and potential thunderstorms, wind and downpours in the afternoon; Low: 66F; High: 87F; Winds: WSW 12 mph

Sunday: Warm and less humid with clouds and sun; Low: 64F; High: 87F; Winds: W 7 mph

MARQUEE GROUP OFF AT 08.22AM ET The world's top three players will play the first 36 holes together in the all-star grouping on Thursday and Friday, going off at 8.22am ET in round one and 1.47pm ET on day two. All three have plenty of reasons to like their chances this week, especially Scottie Scheffler who won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson recently and Rory McIlroy, of course, who won the Masters last month to complete the career Grand Slam. Meanwhile, Xander Schauffele is kind of flying under the radar recently, perhaps due to the injury he had been suffering with earlier in the season.