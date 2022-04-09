Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Resurrect Your Masters Bets With These Post Cut Match And Outright Tips

New world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler’s amazing run continued as he put daylight between himself and his Masters rivals by setting up a five-shot halfway lead and the big-hitting American is now just a fraction over even-money at 21/20 to make it third time lucky at Augusta National.

Four birdies in the last seven holes enabled the 25-year-old Dallas-based New Yorker to post a 67 in the last threeball out on a windy afternoon for an eight-under-par total of 136 and now it’s 12/1 bar the favourite in the race for the Green Jacket.

Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama shares second place with first-round leader Sungjae Im, 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel and 2019 Open hero Shane Lowry. Two of the favourites, Dustin Johnson and Cameron Smith, are one further back and just about in hailing distance of the runaway leader who was 18th and 19th in his two previous Masters and has won three of his last five tournaments. You can see the full list of Saturday tee times at the Masters to check when your favourites are teeing off.

Tipped here at 16/1, it will take an almighty collapse - and he seems to be so laid back and unfazed by his new elite status - or some mighty golf from one of his pursuers to stop him making it four out of six. As Schwartzel, his opponent in the last twoball out at 7.50pm UK time, had missed all six previous PGA Tour cuts this year, I can think of no reason why Scheffler won’t outscore the South African. He looks the anchor at 1/2 in any third-round multi-bet you do.

Miracle man Tiger Woods is still in there pitching and those who backed the five-time champion at 6/5 to make the cut in his first tournament for 508 days are on a winner even though he started so badly that at one stage those bets looked in jeopardy. Thankfully Woods rallied to a 74 for a share of 19th but only four shots off second place.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The fairytale isn’t over yet but this wounded Tiger is out to 100/1. Even so, he’s ahead of Europe’s biggest names, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy, both ten adrift, and although there’s a danger he will get weaker as the weekend wears on, he finished like a lion last evening and I fancy him to outscore Kevin Kisner in their 6.00 clash.

Augusta has never been a happy hunting ground for the short-hitting Kisner who grafted brilliantly for a 70 yesterday but this quiet man is unlikely to repeat that when confronted by Tiger and his circus. It will be some spectacle. So go with Woods at 4/5.

There’s a real chance that Tyrrell Hatton can beat Rahm who is short of confidence around the green, so take the English at 8/5 to spring a shock in that fascinating 5.30 encounter between two of Europe’s most volatile and vocal stars.

Another English winner should be Matt Fitzpatrick who played far better than the 73 he got. He can deal with the challenge of JJ Spaun who wasn’t even In the Masters until winning the Texas Open last Sunday and the life-changingly hectic week looked as if it was catching up with him yesterday. If you are looking for each-way value in the outright market, then the 66/1 about Fitzpatrick and 35/1 for last year’s runner-up Will Zalatoris are recommended.

The steady Yorkshireman is only three behind second place and although he won’t be winning, back him with Betfair who are paying a quarter the first four places (as opposed to a fifth the first four elsewhere) and you will get 16.5/1 rather than 13/1 for your place money. Zalatoris, one shot ahead of him with a dodgy putting stroke that seems to be working, is nicely poised to repeat last year’s debut effort.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Returning to the twoballs, Irish eyes will be smiling if Seamus Power and Lowry win their games as I think they will. Power has played superior golf to Marc Leishman this year and has made the cut on his first visit which is never easy. He’s the 23/20 outsider in this 3.40 match but I don’t think he should be.

Lowry played some delightful stuff in shooting six better than Im and was in great spirits afterwards, calling his round on Friday "one of the better rounds" of his entire career. He’s trending the right way so go with him at 10/11 in the penultimate twoball at 7.40pm BST.

Start your betting day with 2013 winner Adam Scott who’s first out at 3.20. The Aussie was one under the card until a triple-bogey eight card-wrecker at the treacherous 15th but bravely got it up and down from a bad spot in a bunker at the last to make the cut on the mark. His course experience should see him take down Mackenzie Hughes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Outright

0.5pt each-way Matt Fitzpatrick at 66/1 (Betfair)

0.5pt each-way Will Zalatoris at 35/1 (William Hill)

Today’s twoballs (all Bet365 prices)

Adam Scott 10/13 (3.20pm)

Seamus Power 23/20 (3.40)

Tyrrell Hatton 8/5 (5.30)

Tiger Woods 4/5 (6.00)

Matt Fitzpatrick 7/10 (6.20)

Shane Lowry 10/11 (7.40)

Scottie Scheffler 1/2 (7.50)

1pt each and 0.5pt accumulator

Golf Betting Offers:

(opens in new tab) Bet365 Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365 (opens in new tab) Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

(opens in new tab) 888Sport Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus (opens in new tab) New customers only. Min deposit £10. Qualifying bet is ‘real money’ stake of at least £10. Min odds 1/2 (1.5). Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement expires after 7 days. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Deposit balance available for withdrawal at any time. Withdrawal restrictions & full T&Cs apply.

(opens in new tab) William Hill Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets (opens in new tab) New customers using Promo Code P30 only, min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15 (30 days expiry), free bet/payment method/player/country restrictions apply. *By entering the Promo code in the box above you agree to the full terms and conditions of this promotion as displayed below. See full terms below.

(opens in new tab) Betfair Get Up To £100 in Free Bets (opens in new tab) New customer offer. Place 5 x £10 or more bets to receive £20 in free bets. Repeat up to 5 times to receive maximum £100 bonus. Min odds 1/2 (1.5). Exchange bets excluded. Payment restrictions apply. T&Cs apply.

(opens in new tab) Betfred Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + 60 Free Casino Spins (opens in new tab) New UK & NI customers only. Code ‘SPORTS60’. Place first sports bet of £10+ in one bet transaction, at odds of Evens +. settled within 60 days. First bet on Sports. £30 in Free Bets credited within 48 hours of settlement. Max 60 Free Spins on Justice League Comics. Full T&Cs apply.

New Customers Only. 18+ T&C Apply BeGambleAware (opens in new tab)