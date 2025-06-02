US Open Final Qualifying Scores: Live Updates On The Longest Day In Golf

Refresh

NEED FOR SPEED Players making it through today's brutal test of endurance at Golf's Longest Day are clearly gluttons for punishment. After all, the US Open is known for the generally punitive set-ups imposed by the USGA. Now there's a bit of news about the green speeds too... and they're going to be fast. Very fast. "We will play most of our golf in the mid to upper 14s, but that's what Oakmont is all about!" says USGA Managing Director of rules and competitions Jeff Hall. That refers to the stimpmeter reading, which is used to measure the speed of greens. Per the USGA’s Stimpmeter Instruction Booklet, “Stimpmeter readings on American golf courses generally range from 7 feet to 12 feet." "We will play most of our golf in the mid to upper 14s, but that's what Oakmont is all about!"Players who survive Golf's Longest Day can expect plenty of rough, challenging bunkers and greens that are firm and fast at the U.S. Open. pic.twitter.com/WMvDyv8v2pJune 2, 2025

LIV GOLFERS GALORE IN MARYLAND At Woodmont Country Club in Maryland, we have a smattering of LIV Golfers in the field looking to finish in the top four to qualify. At the moment, there's a tie for third with four players at two under, including Brendan Steele. Further down is Sebastian Munoz at even par after 18, Anirban Lahiri, Marc Leishman and Peter Uihlein at one over, Yubin Jang at two over and Jason Kokrak at three over. You'd expect at least one of them to make it at the end of the day, but another LIV Golfer with plenty to do is Lucas Herbert, who's six over after a first round of 77. Another from the circuit started at Woodmont, too - Mito Pereira, but he called it a day after a three over first round.

SECOND TIME LUCKY FOR BRANDT? If there's one player you simply had to feel for at yesterday's Memorial Tournament finale, it was Brandt Snedeker. He was up against Rickie Fowler for one place in The Open available at Muirfield Village, with the spot going to the player finishing highest not otherwise exempt. The pair were level at the end, but Fowler made it ahead of Snedeker. How? He had a higher world ranking at the start of the week. Let's see if Snedeker can get to the US Open today. He's currently one over after 16 at Springfield. There are four places available, with two under currently the score to reach. (Image credit: Getty Images)

END OF THE ROAD FOR SERGIO - BUT MORE LIV GOLFERS IN THE HUNT If you're wondering where Sergio Garcia is in all this, the short answer is, he's not. The Spaniard played a couple of weeks ago in a Dallas Final Qualifier, but missed out, meaning his 25-year run of taking part in the US Open is now over. There are some other LIV Golfers looking for a way in today, though, including Graeme McDowell, who is T19 after his first round at Emerald Dunes Golf Club hoping to catch one of four spots. Marc Leishman is another. He's at Woodmont in Maryland and T31, four back of the last of four qualifying spots.

VAN ROOYEN OUT IN FRONT While Homa and Fowler are two of the standout names at Kinsale, it's two-time PGA Tour winner Erik van Rooyen who's making the early running. He's on eight under after a first round of 64. Eric Cole is another big name trying to play his way into Oakmont, at two under in T8, just one off Homa, who's tied for the final qualifying spot.

BLADES LOOKING SHARP We have some notable names making a move at Florida's Emerald Dunes Club already, with prodigy Blades Brown leading the way at seven under after a first 18 of 65. Nicolai Hojgaard's not far behind him. He's currently fifth on five under through 13. There are only four spots available though, so nothing's remotely guaranteed at this early stage.

TWO IN A ROW FOR RICKIE? Homa is far from the only high-profile players teeing it up today. He's joined by some big-name PGA Tour stars and LIV Golfers, too, including Rickie Fowler, who's playing at Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club in Ohio. Like Homa, he also played in the Memorial Tournament, where he booked his place at The Open in July at Royal Portrush? Can he make it two days in a row where he makes it to a Major? There are six places up for grabs at the venue, and he's standing at one over after nine holes. Homa currently holds the final qualifying spot at three under.

MARATHON FOR MAX It's known as Golf's Longest Day for a reason, with players competing at 10 venues - nine in the US, one in Canada - with each event being held over a grueling 36 holes, and the possibility of a playoff if it comes down to it. In particular, spare a thought for Max Homa, who not only headed to Final Qualifying immediately after four days of the Memorial Tournament, but is also carrying his own bag! He'll be hoping it's worth it as he looks for a sixth consecutive US Open place. This is what Golf's Longest Day is all about!6x @PGATOUR winner Max Homa out here grinding 36 holes with his own bag on his back in an effort to play in his sixth-consecutive U.S. Open. pic.twitter.com/B3HsB33ZncJune 2, 2025