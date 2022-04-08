WATCH: Hudson Swafford's Clubhead Goes Flying At The Masters

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Golf is a truly bizarre game and, at the 2022 Masters (opens in new tab), that proved to be the case, with Hudson Swafford's clubhead coming clean off as he played his second shot into the par 5 13th.

When we say clean off, we actually mean it. It isn't like he hit a tree root or branch because Swafford (opens in new tab) was in the middle of the fairway at the time!

Watch the bizarre incident below:

Hudson Swafford had an unlucky shot at the 13th hole in the Masters, with his club head snapping off mid shot! 😲 pic.twitter.com/AvRDvLMkdcApril 8, 2022 See more

During his second round the 34-year-old had been playing superbly around Augusta National (opens in new tab), with the American making back-to-back birdies on the 2nd and 3rd. Despite a bogey at the 4th, he recovered well, with further birdies at the 8th and the difficult 10th.

Now a few shots clear of the cut line, Swafford produced a perfect drive at the par 5 13th, with his approach leaving him just a long-iron into the final hole of the Amen Corner stretch.

However, as he struck the ball it would go one way whilst his iron head would go the other, causing a rather bemused Swafford to stand there as he watched his ball sail over the green.

The moment also caused Sky Sports commentators to wonder what had just happened, with Ewan Murray (opens in new tab) stating: "That is amazing. Shot Tracer didn't pick up the clubhead, didn't pick up the ball, the clubhead went to his left, the ball went to his right. It's the last place you would want this to happen with Rae's Creek in front of the green. It shows how good these guys are, they don't need a clubhead!"'

After the incident, Swafford would go on to make a par, but would leave the 13th green with one less club than he started with...