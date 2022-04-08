WATCH: Hudson Swafford's Clubhead Goes Flying At The Masters
In a truly bizarre incident, Hudson Swafford's iron clubhead came clean off at the par 5 13th
Golf is a truly bizarre game and, at the 2022 Masters (opens in new tab), that proved to be the case, with Hudson Swafford's clubhead coming clean off as he played his second shot into the par 5 13th.
When we say clean off, we actually mean it. It isn't like he hit a tree root or branch because Swafford (opens in new tab) was in the middle of the fairway at the time!
Watch the bizarre incident below:
Hudson Swafford had an unlucky shot at the 13th hole in the Masters, with his club head snapping off mid shot! 😲 pic.twitter.com/AvRDvLMkdcApril 8, 2022
During his second round the 34-year-old had been playing superbly around Augusta National (opens in new tab), with the American making back-to-back birdies on the 2nd and 3rd. Despite a bogey at the 4th, he recovered well, with further birdies at the 8th and the difficult 10th.
Now a few shots clear of the cut line, Swafford produced a perfect drive at the par 5 13th, with his approach leaving him just a long-iron into the final hole of the Amen Corner stretch.
However, as he struck the ball it would go one way whilst his iron head would go the other, causing a rather bemused Swafford to stand there as he watched his ball sail over the green.
The moment also caused Sky Sports commentators to wonder what had just happened, with Ewan Murray (opens in new tab) stating: "That is amazing. Shot Tracer didn't pick up the clubhead, didn't pick up the ball, the clubhead went to his left, the ball went to his right. It's the last place you would want this to happen with Rae's Creek in front of the green. It shows how good these guys are, they don't need a clubhead!"'
After the incident, Swafford would go on to make a par, but would leave the 13th green with one less club than he started with...
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
