Tiger Woods Has Worst Ever Round At The Masters
Tiger Woods' round of 78 was his highest score in 93 rounds at the Masters Tournament
On Saturday at Augusta National, Tiger Woods seemed to be slightly struggling and, understandably, slightly fatigued, as he produced a six-over-par round of 78, his highest score in 93 rounds at the Masters Tournament (opens in new tab).
During his third day, Tiger's ball-striking display had still been quite good. However, in a very un-Tiger like display, he produced four three putts and even a four putt! The five-time Green Jacket (opens in new tab) winner lost 4.93 shots on the field on just the greens alone.
Speaking after his round, Tiger seemed in a rather jokey mood, with the 46-year-old stating: "I was hitting too many putts! It was like putting practice, I hit about 1000 putts out there today. I think I had four three-putts and a four-putt. Honestly, I didn't think I hit it all that bad, I just had absolutely zero feel for the greens and it showed."
Throughout the round, Tiger also seemed to be in visible discomfort, which suggested that he has still not fully recovered from his serious car crash in February 2021 (opens in new tab), that led to his right leg almost being amputated.
Despite being in pain, Tiger still shot a one-under-par opening round, with the American at six-over-par for the tournament after three rounds at Augusta National. Once again, he was in a humorous mood with his responses, stating: "Maybe I go out there, shoot 66 and get back to level-par for tomorrow.
"Hopefully I can get a good round tomorrow. It is going to be a little bit warmer so hopefully I feel a little bit more limper than I did out there today and get out there and get going and putt a little bit better."
“Well, I was hitting too many putts.” Tiger Woods talks about his third round, what it’ll take for him to consider the week a success, and his group text with Justin Thomas with @Amanda_Balionis. pic.twitter.com/qryMVmTV56April 9, 2022
