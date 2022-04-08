'Best Shot I Have Ever Hit At Augusta' - Watch Bubba's Incredible Escape Shot

Bubba Watson hits golf shot from trees
Bubba Watson hit what he thinks is the best shot he has ever hit at Augusta National during the second round of the 2022 Masters.

The two-time Masters champion found himself in the right trees on the 18th hole, ironically the same trees where he hit his miracle escape shot on the 10th hole in 2012 to win, and somehow managed to get his ball to within 2ft of the pin for a tap-in birdie. He hit a wedge "as hard as I can" through a gap in the trees before his ball pitched just to the right of the pin and rolled left to tap-in distance.

Watch the shot:

See more

Bubba tapped in for birdie to finish at two-over-par after 36 holes and sign for his second consecutive round of 73.

"I'll be honest, not that you want to know, but that was the best shot I've ever hit at Augusta National, that one right there," Watson said. "My ball was two inches in the air. It was like a piece of a branch about that big had fell on the ground, and my ball was sitting on top of it, and then two leaves behind it I couldn't move, and then two leaves touching that I couldn't move, so I had a gap way up in the trees. I was, like, I'm going to hit wedge as hard as I can. He [Bubba Watson's caddie] is, like, all right. Then it went to a foot, so worked out."

