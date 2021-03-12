We take a look at the gear Matt Fitzpatrick uses during the 2020 season.

Matt Fitzpatrick What’s In The Bag?

Matt Fitzpatrick has been a perennial winner on the European Tour over the last few years.

But what does he actually put into his bag?

In this piece we take a look at the clubs currently in Fitzpatrick’s equipment setup.

He is a relatively unique player these days in the sense that he has no large equipment contract so has the freedom to pick and choose whatever equipment he likes.

His driver situation appears to be changing at the moment. He recently swapped his M2 for a newer Titleist TSi3 model.

He then carries a Titleist TSi2 3-wood and as the picture above shows, he did carry a TSi2 five-wood too however this has since come out for a Ping G410 model. He also recently experimented with a Ping G425 model too.

He has been using Ping irons since turning professional and remains loyal with the brand, using a set of i210’s. They go from four-iron down to pitching wedge.

At the moment he has brand new Titleist Vokey SM8 wedges in the bag. They have 56 and 60 degrees of loft whilst his 52 degree is a Ping Glide 3.0 model.

For a long time his putter was a Yes! Tracy II however he has recently signed a putter contract with Bettinardi so he plays a DASS BB1 Flow Tour Dept prototype made by them.

He is a Titleist Pro V1x ball loyalist.

Driver: Titleist TSi3, (9 degrees, A1 Surefit) with a Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei AV Raw Orange 65 TX shaft

Fairway wood: Titleist TSi2 (15 degrees, B1 Surefit) with a Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei AV Raw Orange 75 TX shaft

Fairway wood: Ping G410 (20.5 degrees at 19) with a Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X (Black) shaft

Irons: Ping i210 (4-PW) all fitted with Ping CFS X (115G) shafts

Wedges: Ping Glide 3.0 (52), Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (56-10S, 60-10S) all fitted with True Temper Dynamic Gold S300 shafts

Putter: Bettinardi DASS BB1 Flow Tour Dept

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Another contract Fitzpatrick does have is with Under Armour, to wear their shoes, apparel and gloves.