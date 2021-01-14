A young star in the game, we take a look in the bag of Collin Morikawa.

Collin Morikawa What’s In The Bag?

Young American star Collin Morikawa has had a lightning fast start to his career with several outstanding results on the PGA Tour including victories at the 2019 Barracuda Championship and 2020 Workday Charity Open before claiming his maiden Major title in stunning fashion at the 2020 PGA Championship.

What clubs does he use at the moment? Let’s take a look.

Morikawa is a TaylorMade staffer and uses a near-full set of TaylorMade clubs right now including the brand new TaylorMade SIM2 Max driver and Sim2 Rocket three-wood.

Morikawa then chops and changes between a TaylorMade SIM Max Rescue and a TaylorMade SIM UDI iron.

From four-iron down to six-iron he has TaylorMade P7MC’s and then seven-iron down to pitching wedge he has P730’s.

He carries one Titleist Vokey SM7 wedge which has 52 degrees of loft and the TaylorMade Milled Grind 2.0 in 56 and 60 degrees.

Collin is “a tried and true blade guy” according to TaylorMade but for 2021 he has switched out the TP Patina blade into the FCG mallet.

Morikawa is also an adidas staffer, wearing head-to-toe adidas apparel and shoes.

*The top of his bag setup changes regularly dependent on golf course, conditions and other factors.

Driver: TaylorMade SIM2 Max, 9 degrees, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70 TX shaft

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Rocket, (13.5 degrees lofted to 14.5), Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX shaft

*Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max Rescue (19 degrees), Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White Hybrid 100 TX

*Utility Iron: TaylorMade SIM UDI, Mitsubishi Tensei shaft

Irons: TaylorMade P7MC (4-6), TaylorMade P730 (7-PW) all with Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (52), TaylorMade Milled Grind 2.0 (56 and 60), Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

Putter: TaylorMade FCG

Ball: TaylorMade TP5