This Callaway Driver Is Now $200 Off In The Black Friday Sales

The Black Friday sales are often a chance for retailers and manufacturers to get rid of some slightly older stock ready for the next year.

For golfers looking for a bargain, this is the best time of year to seriously upgrade your equipment at a fraction of the cost.

One of the biggest at best deals we've seen so far is for the Callaway Mavrik driver at Golf Galaxy, which is now $200 off during the Black Friday sales.

The Mavrik was released at the start of 2020 and despite being 18 months old, is still very much at the technological front of the Callaway range. It features the A.I. designed Flash Face SS20 and Jailbreak technology that made it one of the longest drivers we'd reviewed in 2020. We could go on and on about the technology and benefits, but why not read our Callaway Mavrik drivers review from 2020 instead.

It's worth noting that the whole family of Mavrik woods and hybrids are on sale too, meaning there's great savings if you're looking to refresh the top of your bag.

Not only is the Mavrik range on sale, but the previous model Callaway Rogue driver has also been cut in the sales.

The Rogue launched in 2018 and was the first to use Jailbreak technology to elevate ball speed and distance across strikes on the face. Read our full Callaway Rogue driver review to get an even bigger idea of how upgrading to one of these new Callaway drivers could help your game.

Callaway Mavrik Driver | Save $200 at Golf Galaxy Callaway Mavrik Driver | Save $200 at Golf Galaxy Was $499.99 | Now $299.99 Huge savings here on one of Callaway's best drivers in years. Amazingly, it's available in left or right handed, in three shaft flexes, two shaft weight options and 9 or 10.5 degree lofts

Callaway Rogue Driver | Save $250 at Golf Galaxy Callaway Rogue Driver | Save $250 at Golf Galaxy Was $499.99 | Now $249.99 The slightly older Rogue driver will save you an extra $50 over the Mavrik sale price. For a brand new driver of this quality it represents great value and is available in three flexes, two lofts and in right or left handed options.

Callaway Mavrik Fairway Wood | Save $100 at Golf Galaxy Callaway Mavrik Fairway Wood | Save $100 at Golf Galaxy Was $299.99 | Now $199.99 The entire Mavrik range is part of Golf Galaxy's Black Friday sales and this fairway wood partners the driver perfectly. Available in three flexes and 3-wood and 5-wood lofts. Also available for lefties.

Callaway Mavrik Hybrid | Save $70 at Golf Galaxy Callaway Mavrik Hybrid | Save $70 at Golf Galaxy Was $249.99 | Now $179.99 Complete the Mavrik set with this powerful yet forgiving hybrid club. Available in 18°, 21° and 24°, three flexes, three shaft weights, there appears to be plenty of stock - it's almost like getting a custom fit for free!

Callaway Rogue Fairway Wood | Save $120 at Golf Galaxy Callaway Rogue Fairway Wood | Save $120 at Golf Galaxy Was $299.99 | Now £179.99 If you're going for the Rogue driver instead, match it up with the fairway wood to complete the set. Available in three lofts and three flexes, it's also got right and left handed options available in the sale.

WHERE ARE THE BEST PLACES TO FIND BLACK FRIDAY GOLF DEALS?

In the US, some of the best golf retailers include Dick's Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Rock Bottom Golf, Walmart and, of course, Amazon.

In the UK, the best golf retailers include American Golf, Scottsdale Golf, Sports Direct, Click Golf and Amazon.

Amazon can be tricky to navigate (check out our best Amazon Black Friday golf deals) but they're a fantastic retailer for golf watches, lasers and balls in particular.

Other retailers to keep an eye on are the brands themselves so Nike, adidas , Puma and Under Armour.