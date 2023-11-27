This Budget Bushnell Watch Hits Record Low Price On Cyber Monday

Golf watches come in a wide range of prices depending on the kind of functionality they offer, but even the best value golf watches aren't exactly what you'd call cheap. That's why events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday are an ideal time to pick up a bargain, and we've found a great deal for you on the Bushnell iON Edge GPS Golf Watch which is currently on offer for under a hundred dollars. We were so impressed when we tested this watch that it made our 2022 Editor's Choice list.

While it lacks some of the bells and whistles you get with the very best golf watches you know when you see the name Bushnell that you're getting a quality product you can depend on when you're out on the golf course. The brand are best known for making some of the best laser rangefiners but they have branched out into watches and other GPS devices too with great success.

Bushnell iON Edge GPS Golf Watch | 20% off at Amazon

Was $149.99 Now $99.98 If you are after a model that does all the basics well at a cut down price, then the iON Edge is an excellent choice for under $100. Providing the option to show hazards, you can also mark pin locations, and there's even a scorecard and stats function that we found handy during and post-round. Read our full review of the Bushnell iON Edge GPS Golf Watch

The watch is fairly simple to use as it combines one side button and a touchscreen. A quick swipe to the right when you reach the course will begin your satellite search for the correct course and it's a fairly quick and easy process.

You get many of the functions of a more expensive watch but the information is presented in a much more basic way. There are no fancy graphics or hole maps, but the information provided is accurate and you will know how far it is to the green or any hazards that stand in the way, which is vitally important and can certainly help to prevent needless dropped shots.

So if you have water between you and the green and you aren't quite sure what club you need to ensure you get there, the watch provides numbers to the front of the water hazard and also the carry distance needed to clear it.

In testing we did enjoy utilizing the front-middle-back yardage function in conjunction with the moveable flag function (see below), that allows you to cycle through the different pin locations and select to get a more precise distance to the flag.

Additionally, we you can input your scores and some basic stats into the watch as you play. This might not be for everyone as it can focus the mind too much on the score instead of trying to treat every shot on its own merit, but if you're writing your score down on a card then this is no different really other than giving you the added bonus of being able to quickly see after the round how many fairways you’ve missed and how many putts you’ve hit.

The watch doesn't come with an instruction manual and although it isn't the most complicated device on the market, it does take a little while to figure out exactly what it has to offer and how to get the best out of those features, so we would advise reading up online and having a play about with it before going out onto the course, because having to faff around with a watch when you're in the middle of a round is very distracting.

The touchscreen can be a little tricky to master as it's somewhat temperamental at times, but when you get used to that we would say that Bushnell’s iON Edge watch is a solid product that has the ability to point out hazards, move the pin position and help guide golfers round the course on the route best trodden at a very competitive price.

