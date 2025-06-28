PGA Tour Winner Three-Putts Final Hole To Alter Cutline As Several Big Names Miss Rocket Classic Cut

After the course record was broken twice on the first day at the 2025 Rocket Classic, high scoring continued in the second round at Detroit Golf Club.

The cut line was hovering at seven-under-par with the day coming to a close; however, Michael Kim had other ideas.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Playing his final hole of the day, the par 3 ninth, the American bogeyed it via a three-putt, forcing the cut line to drop to six-under-par.

Following the bogey, it led to a humorous tweet from Kim, who wrote: "If any of these players are wondering, my locker is wayyy in the back right corner.

"A token of appreciation for my 3 putt on the last hole to push the cut to -6 will be much appreciated. See y’all tomorrow."

Many PGA Tour stars will be thanking Kim's slip-up at the last, as it seemed destined they would not be returning for the weekend.

Current USA Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley was one of them, and will be looking to finish strong after winning last week's Travelers Championship.

Former Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson was also saved and will be playing in Detroit this weekend. Other American's Patrick Cantlay and Akshay Bhatia were lucky too, and will be looking to earn a sizeable wedge of this weekend's payout.

However, others were not so fortunate.... so who were the big names that missed the Rocket Classic cut?

Kevin Kisner (-5)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The American shot rounds of 68 and 71 to fall just shy of the cut line at five-under-par. He birdied the last, but that was still not enough to make the weekend.

Rasmus Hojgaard (-5)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Five-time DP World Tour winner Rasmus Hojgaard also won't be playing around Detroit Golf Club this weekend as, like Kisner, he fell one shot below the cut line. His brother Nicolai did make it, however, and currently sits T23rd at 10-under-par.

Wyndham Clark (-4)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2023 US Open champion missed the cut at four-under-par, with rounds of 66 and 74. His second round included a triple bogey at the fourth hole.

Max Homa (-3)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Max Homa won't be teeing it up this weekend as he shot rounds of 71 and 70 to finish three-under-par. This is the American's seventh missed cut this season, with Homa still searching for a first top 10 of 2025.

Alex Noren (-3)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 42-year-old won't have the opportunity to win his maiden PGA Tour title this weekend as he missed the cut with rounds of 71 and 70.

Rickie Fowler (-2)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Also seeking his first top 10 finish of the season, current World No.105, Rickie Fowler, fell four shots shy of the cut line, with two rounds of 71.

Tom Kim (-1)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carding a 76 on his second round, which included three double-bogeys, Tom Kim wasn't able to back up his first round of 67, as he missed the cut by five shots.

Cam Davis (E)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Former double Rocket Classic champion Cam Davis will not have the chance to defend his title this weekend, as he finished way below the cut line with rounds of 74 and 70.