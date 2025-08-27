The Most Fashionable Shoes In Golf Currently Have Big Discounts, Grab A Pair While You Can
Looking pristine on the golf course is all part of the game, and the Duca del Cosma shoe range provides Italian fashion vibes and incredible performance across the entire range, now at rarely seen prices.
Conor Keenan
Duca dal Cosma is renowned for making some of the most stylish-looking golf shoes on the market. For over 20 years, the Italian brand has produced some of the best golf shoes that would be at home in the latest collections from Versace, Prada or Armani – with stunning, bold designs at the forefront of all its golf shoe range.
Duca del Cosma's golf shoes certainly bring a breath of fresh air to the golf course and are backed up with performance features on par with the best premium golf shoes, from leading brands like FootJoy, Puma and Under Armour.
Of course, here at Golf Monthly, we have tested many of the Duca dal Cosma range and they hold much coveted spots in some of our golf shoe guides. They are regularly scoring top marks in reviews, delivering performance, comfort, and, of course, those stunning good looks.
As with most premium brands, it can be quite rare to find a worthy Duca dal Cosma deal, but right now, they have reductions on the majority of the range including the Davanti, which has to be one of the best sneaker-style golf shoes - it comes in with a $40 reduction, down to $209. Elsewhere, the Duca dal Cosma Alesi, one of the best women's golf shoes, scored a perfect 5 out of 5-star review and is reduced to just $199.99 from $239.
Below, I've picked out some of the standout Duca del Cosma golf shoe deals. With rarely seen reductions, I'd suggest that if you see a pair you like, grab them straight away, as sizing options are limited on some models.
The Davanti is a visually striking golf shoe, and it has a bold, head-turning look, which makes it stand out from many of the other best spikeless golf shoes. Our tester, Dan Parker, gave it an almost flawless 4.5 out of 5-star review, noting its looks, quality craftsmanship and attention to detail as some of the highlights. It comes in three color choices, and the Davanti Green/Grey option is the cheapest at just $179.99, but this colorway doesn't have all the sizes.
Read our full Duca del Cosma Davanti Review
The best golf boots are becoming increasingly popular, and a great choice for those hardy souls who golf all year round. The Bologna is one of the best-looking and performing golf boots we've tested. Its review highlights were the clever lacing system, and although it wasnt as breathable in warmer conditions, it's most likely to be worn in cooler temperatures. The Bologna is available in two color choices and in the majority of sizes.
Read our full Duca del Cosma Bologna Review
The Olivera 2 women's golf shoe bagged a flawless, perfect score when reviewed, with our expert tester Katie Dawkins calling them "simply stunning". The rose gold leather colorway gives a stunning aesthetic whilst delivering outstanding comfort and brilliant performance. The Olivers 2 comes in three color choices, but some are showing with limited size choices, so best to grab these fast if you fancy trying them out for yourself.
Read our full Duca del Cosma Olivera 2 Review
If you're a fan of a more traditional-looking golf shoe, then the Churchill shoes will be on your radar. They are arguably one of the best-looking golf shoes on the market. The Churchill is a hand-crafted with exquisite detailing that delivers a distinctly modern classic style. Available in three color choices and a host of sizes.
Read our full Duca del Cosma Churchill Review
The Duca Del Cosma Alesi scored a perfect 5 out of 5-star review, and we think it's one of the best women's golf shoes available. Our tester, Alison Root, loved the ultra-fashionable looks, which also excelled in performance with its comfort, impressive grip and stability, ticking all the boxes. The Alesi comes in four colorways, and the chic design with this discount is sure to appeal.
Read our full Duca del Cosma Alesi Review
The Duca del Cosma range is not just golf shoes; they have a vast array of equally appealing golf apparel, including some of the best golf polo shirts, golf sweaters and accessories.
The spotlighted deals are US-based, but below you'll find today's best Duca del Cosma deals in your territory. However, if Duca del Cosma isn't the brand for you, we have other brand-specific shoe buying guides, including Puma, Adidas and Nike.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Paul Brett is the deals writer for Golf Monthly and has worked as a sports writer across several brands including Cycling News, Cycling Weekly, Bike Perfect and Advnture. Paul has been an avid golfer since receiving his first set of Ben Sayers Silver Crest clubs as a child. He has attended various major tournaments, including the iconic Seve Ballesteros win at the 1984 British Open in St Andrews. Paul sees himself as an always-improving golfer, and although his current Handicap is way off his best of 13, he hopes to get even lower with advice from his Golf Monthly colleagues.
- Conor KeenanEcommerce Writer
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.