I Didn't Think This Adidas S2G Deal Could Get Any Better, But It Has With As Much As 63% Off

Adidas have been on a hot run with their apparel recently. The iconic German sports brand makes some of the coolest-looking golf gear on the market, and its Adidas Originals golf range is leading the way in modern, uber-cool golf kit.

One of the best Adidas golf shoes we've tested is the Adidas S2G SL Spikeless, and they scored an impressive 4.5 out of 5 star review from Golf Monthly's expert shoe tester Dan Parker. Right now at Amazon, you can pick up the Adidas S2G SL with quite frankly, insane discounts of up to 63%, which takes them down to a staggering $41, and a saving of $69 on the RRP of $110. We've covered this sale before as this sale has been going on for a while, but we've never seen this price this low and appealing.

Shop the Adidas S2G SL with up to 63% off at Amazon

It's one of the best golf shoe deals we've ever seen and one we recommend grabbing fast. There are no fewer than 11 colors to choose from, including the stunning Green and White model Dan reviewed.

It's worth noting that the discounts vary depending on the color chosen and your foot size, and as Amazon has this marked up as a Limited Time deal, we'd suggest you move quickly and grab yourself a pair before it's too late. Below, I've highlighted some of the biggest discounts in the most appealing (for me) colorways.

Adidas also have lesser reductions on their site, so if the colorway you fancy is gone on Amazon, then you might be lucky there.

Save $69 Adidas S2G 24 Spikeless : was $110 now $41 at Amazon In his review, Dan Parker rated the S2G 24 with an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars. Highlights include its outstanding value for money, thanks to its versatility and quality of build, which make it one of the best hybrid golf shoes. In summing up his review, Dan said, "The build quality and attention to detail make the S2G one of the best value new golf shoes that has been released in the last couple of years." Value that is now even better, with this Grey colorway reduced by up to 63%. Read Dan's full Adidas S2G 24 Review

Save $55.35 Adidas S2G 24 Spikeless : was $110 now $54.65 at Amazon This Green and White combo just ooozes Adidas classic styling, and the mixture of synthetic materials and a leather upper creates what is a very premium looking and feeling shoe. I'd personally find it hard not to be wearing these 24/7 with the relaxed fit, cushioning and energy return making them very pleasant both to walk in while offering a good sensation as you swing the club. With up to 50% off this colorway is sure to go fast. Check out our best Adidas golf shoes guide

Save $50.01 Adidas S2G 24 Spikeless : was $110 now $59.99 at Amazon If you're a fan of a traditional White golf shoe that comes with a modern twist, then this colorway will be worth a look. Reduced by 45%, for golfers who value style and comfort, at this price, there are very few golf shoes that can match the S2G.

Image 1 of 3 The Adidas S2G golf shoe has a stylish, modern twist that makes it superbly versatile. (Image credit: Future) The gummed spikeless outsole gives this colorway a classic Adidas styling. (Image credit: Future) The Adidas S2G golf shoe has a combination of reliable comfort, outstanding performance at an incredible price. (Image credit: Future)

Adidas says the S2G is a running-inspired golf shoe that is waterproof, lightweight, and with the responsive feel of a running shoe. They also say these spikeless golf shoes offer a solid stance and an all-day, anywhere style.

These claims were confirmed in our own testing, and the S2G has a ton of reviews on Amazon and Adidas, with an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars, with 80% being top marks. They are widely praised for comfort, style, and performance.

Customers describe the shoes as comfortable for extended wear, with highlights including the grip and waterproofing, making them an excellent option for the price.

